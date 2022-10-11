From left: Kelly Stanford, Russ Cooper, Ray Chambers, David Pearlman, Kirk Beswick, Michael Flaherty, Jeff Downing, Charlene Santoro, Mark Latham, Bob McArthur and Jon Healey. They are standing in front of the Taylor Community health-care building opening in the fall of 2023. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WOLFEBORO — Less than one year after the groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics Center on their Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials and business owners to a Grand Opening of the stunning new facility.
Featuring a three-lane lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center and space for group classes, meeting spaces and much more, this new space has been greeted with enthusiasm by both current and future Taylor residents.
This was the perfect venue to have David Pearlman, chairman of Taylor Community’s Board of Trustees, bring their newest expansion project to the forefront and introduce the history of this non-profit organization with its rich history of 115 years of providing exceptional care.
“This is a landmark day for both Taylor Community and Wolfeboro at large as we embark in bringing a full Life Plan community to the town in celebrating the ground breaking on our new state-of-the-art health care building here on our Back Bay campus.” he said.
“Not only are we adding the full continuum of care with cutting-edge amenities to enhance the lives of current and future residents, but we will also be adding roughly 45 new employment opportunities across multiple disciplines in this community. For me, this is an absolute win-win scenario for both Taylor Community and the town of Wolfeboro. We are all very excited to see this project being developed," he said.
The 65,000-square-foot building is being constructed just down the street from the new Recreation & Aquatics Center. Designed by leading architectural firm JSA, and being built by Conneston ConstructionInc., it is projected to open in the fall of 2023.
The building will feature 54 beautifully appointed private apartments, including general assisted living, a purposefully designed memory care neighborhood, and nursing residences. Residential design features include spacious dining and living rooms and sunrooms; libraries; a salon; and a wellness suite and spa. External amenities include a grand porte cochere, covered porches, private balconies, expansive outdoor seating areas, resident gardens, and walking paths.
Taylor President and CEO Michael Flaherty also spoke to event attendees about Taylor’s greater strategic plan for the organization’s operations in Wolfeboro.
“Today we are here to celebrate the continued integration of Taylor’s operation on both sides of the lake,” he said.
“Without the tireless efforts of many, coupled with belief in our mission we would not be where we are today. It has been phenomenal to have so many supporters of Taylor Community as we move our expansion plans forward.”
Founded in 1907, Taylor Community is a non-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community, with locations in Laconia and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. For more information, call (603) 366-1400, or go to taylorcommunity.org.
