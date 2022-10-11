taylor

From left: Kelly Stanford, Russ Cooper, Ray Chambers, David Pearlman, Kirk Beswick, Michael Flaherty, Jeff Downing, Charlene Santoro, Mark Latham, Bob McArthur and Jon Healey. They are standing in front of the Taylor Community health-care building opening in the fall of 2023. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — Less than one year after the groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics Center on their Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials and business owners to a Grand Opening of the stunning new facility.

Featuring a three-lane lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center and space for group classes, meeting spaces and much more, this new space has been greeted with enthusiasm by both current and future Taylor residents.

