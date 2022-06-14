CONWAY — The Conway Daily Sun continues to shine among daily newspapers in New Hampshire, winning numerous individual and overall awards in the annual New Hampshire Press Association contest.
The awards banquet took place June 9 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.
Bringing home a total of 17 awards, the Sun finished second in the total medal count only to the Union Leader, which won 23. Oher papers in the large daily category, and their totals, were the Portsmouth Herald, 10 awards; Foster’s Daily Democrat, eight; The Concord Monitor, six; the Keene Sentinel, six; and The Laconia Daily Sun, two.
“It is motivating for our staff to know they can go toe-to-toe with any newspaper in the state, especially the bigger ones like the Union Leader and the Concord Monitor,” said Publisher Mark Guerringue.
The last award to be given is General Excellence, the top prize of the night, and the Sun finished third behind the Union Leader and Concord Monitor, which took top honors.
“We won that category in 2019,” said Guerringue, “but it’s a tough one for us because we don’t check all the boxes that bigger papers do. For instance, we don’t carry national sports or much regional news.”
Guerringue said the Sun focuses on local news, and “it is very satisfying that the judges recognize it.”
The top individual winner at the Sun was sports editor and education reporter Lloyd Jones.
“To borrow a phrase, he hit it out of the park this year,” said Guerringue.
Tom Eastman took first place in the Business Reporting category, his first win in this contest. “Tom does a great job covering the business community as one of his beats, and I’m really happy for him,” said Guerringue. “It’s well-deserved.”
In addition, the Sun’s sister paper The Berlin Sun, won two awards in the non-daily division. Barbara Tetreault and Edith Tucker took third place in Spot News Reporting for “Car, remains found in Connecticut River.”
Tetreault won second in the same category for “Driver rescued after car ends up in Dead River.”
Former Berlin Sun editor William Carroll took first place in Political Reporting, Non-Daily Division, for “Candidate’s death forces ballot changes.”
Here is a list of Conway Daily Sun individual winners:
Feature Story: Terry Leavitt, third place, “Very hungry caterpillars”
Business Reporting: Tom Eastman, first place, “Employers are help-less”
Feature Photo: Lloyd Jones, first place, “Service with a smile”
General News Photo: Rachel Sharples, second place, “Climate rally”
Magazine Cover: Lee Guerringue, first, second and third place, Dining Guide, North Conway magazine
Sports Photo: Rachel Sharples, second place, “Sunday, muddy Sunday”
Sports Feature: Lloyd Jones, first and third place, “Tucker and Parker team up for CHaD” and “Mr. Mann was a legend, albeit a humble one”
Sports Page: Lloyd Jones, first, second and third, “Kennett gets two teams into the Final Four,” Kennett girls repeat as state champions” and “Raiders rout the Hawks; now 3-0”
Columnist of the Year: Jonna Carter, second place
Editorial Writing: Mark Guerringue, first place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.