contestants in last year's contest.jpg

Participants in Four Your Paws Howl-o-ween costume contest are seen in 2021. This year’s constume party will be on Sunday starting at noon. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Looking to get into the Halloween spirit with your best furry friend? Four Your Paws Only is hosting a Howl-o-ween Bark Bash and Pet Costume Party on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon-2 p.m. It will surely be something your pup will howl about.

“This year, it is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Brian Ahearn, co-owner of Four Your Paws Only. “We will have lots of things happening throughout the event including new swag bags, dog and owner games to play, as well as pet readings with Psychic Medium, Sara Moore.”

