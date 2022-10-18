CONWAY — Looking to get into the Halloween spirit with your best furry friend? Four Your Paws Only is hosting a Howl-o-ween Bark Bash and Pet Costume Party on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon-2 p.m. It will surely be something your pup will howl about.
“This year, it is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Brian Ahearn, co-owner of Four Your Paws Only. “We will have lots of things happening throughout the event including new swag bags, dog and owner games to play, as well as pet readings with Psychic Medium, Sara Moore.”
Moore will be doing 10-minute readings throughout the event. The cost is $30. To schedule a reading, stop by the store or call (603) 356-7297.
“You do not have to have your pet with you to book a reading,” said Brian.
“The event will kick off at noon, and the first 25 dogs that arrive for the event in costume will receive a Mini Doggie Swag Bag filled with lots of treats, goodies, and product samples,” said Kathy Ahearn, who co-owns Four Your Paws Only along with Brian.
“Sign-up for the Pet Costume Contest will begin at noon and the contests and games will begin at 12:30 p.m.," Kathy said.
"Following the Pet Costume Contest will be some fun doggie games to play, including Musical Sit and Hold Your Licker," she continued.
"Awesome prizes will be awarded to the winners of the costume contest and games, and we will also have mini Doggie Trick or Treat bags for all participants. We have had some creative and amazing handmade costumes over the years and are really looking forward to seeing what this year will bring,” says Kathy.
Ongoing throughout the event will be Spooky Pet Photos to benefit Long Journey to a New Beginning Animal Rescue. The cost is just $10 per photo and will include a hard copy of your photo, a Halloween frame and a free bag of GivePet Halloween Treats.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Long Journey Rescue.
Complimentary refreshments and Pup-kin Lattes for the dogs will be served throughout this fun family event.
All dogs and puppies attending must be up to date on their vaccines. For more information call (603) 356-7297 or stop by the store at 1821 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in North Conway.
