CONWAY — An outdoor expo will be held at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road on Saturday as part of the Mount Washington Observatory's 22nd Seek the Peak, the non-profit weather station’s largest annual fundraiser.
Over the past 22 years, thousands of hikers have summited Mount Washington mid-July during Seek the Peak weekend, showing their love of the Northeast’s highest peak and raising vital support for the observatory — support for the ongoing science and research, and one of North America’s longest running alpine weather and climate records.
In the expanded format introduced last year, MWOBS invites returning and new participants to select a self-led outdoor challenge of choice, set a fundraising goal, share their personalized fundraising page with friends and family, and ultimately celebrate their accomplishment on Saturday, July 16, at the observatory’s Mount Washington Adventure Expo.
The expo, taking place at Great Glen Trails at the base of Mount Washington, is open to all Seek the Peak participants and the general public from noon-6 p.m. It provides opportunities to interact with MWOBS weather observers, leading outdoor brand gear experts showcasing their favorite products, area non-profits sharing outdoor expertise and like-minded folks in an energized outdoor environment.
The July 16 expo, anchored by Oboz Footwear and Backpacker Magazine’s Get Out Tour, will feature music, vendor village and food trucks including Kimberly's Gluten Free Kitchen and Tin Can Co. Participants will be rewarded for their fundraising efforts with prizes and a gear giveaway, thanks to supporting sponsors including Eastern Mountain Sports, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Good-to-Go, Big Agnes, Honey Stinger and more.
Seek the Peak is also made possible with support from valued sponsors including Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, Martini Northern, White Mountain Oil and Northeast Delta Dental.
“Seek the Peak is a peer-to-peer fundraiser that fuels a significant portion of the Obs’ annual budget, supporting our work in mountain meteorology, weather, climate and education,” said MWOBS Director of Development Stephanie Fitzgerald. “We’re excited to be celebrating our 90th year on the summit of Mount Washington thanks to the longevity and resolve of our supporters.”
“Seek the Peak has become a much-anticipated summer gathering and celebration of the outdoor community in New Hampshire, bringing together hiking, climbing, mountain biking, kayaking and trail running enthusiasts in an inspiring setting at the doorstep of the northern Presidential Range,” said Fitzgerald.
“All of our participants share an inner fire to seek and find adventure in the White Mountains, and they rely on our staff’s mountain forecasting to help the community plan safe backcountry outings, whether they’re heading above tree line or along a trail or waterway in the lower elevations.”
All levels of participation are welcome, from the seasoned trailblazer seeking to summit Mount Washington to the new explorer eager to discover the White Mountains. Participants are encouraged to register at seekthepeak.org and personalize their fundraising page, describing the outdoor activity they plan to complete during Seek the Peak weekend. Self-led outdoor adventure options in the White Mountains will be highlighted in the observatory’s Seek the Peak guide book, helping visitors safely and responsibly utilize the region’s natural resources. The guidebook can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/5b6mbeaj.
Go to seekthepeak.org to register and start earning gear in monthly giveaways.
Mount Washington Observatory is a private, non-profit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create Earth's weather and climate. Since 1932, the observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call (603) 356-2137 or go to mountwashington.org.
