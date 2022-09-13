ipa

Saco River Brewing and the Upper Saco Land Trust are teaming up on a new brew, the Jockey Cap IPA, which is debuting at a special celebration at the Fryeburg brew pub on Friday evening. (JOSH CHRISTIE PHOTO/REPRINTED BY PERMISSION OF ACTIVITY MAINE MEDIA)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and Saco River Brewing have joined up to produce a special edition Jockey Cap IPA that will benefit the Jockey Cap Project, a conservation project led by USVLT in partnership with the town of Fryeburg.

Jockey Cap IPA will make its public debut at a release celebration on Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. at Saco River Brewing Co., 10 Jockey Cap Lane in Fryeburg, to toast the collaboration between the town, the land trust, and state and federal funders to protect the rocky crag overlooking the town.

