Saco River Brewing and the Upper Saco Land Trust are teaming up on a new brew, the Jockey Cap IPA, which is debuting at a special celebration at the Fryeburg brew pub on Friday evening. (JOSH CHRISTIE PHOTO/REPRINTED BY PERMISSION OF ACTIVITY MAINE MEDIA)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and Saco River Brewing have joined up to produce a special edition Jockey Cap IPA that will benefit the Jockey Cap Project, a conservation project led by USVLT in partnership with the town of Fryeburg.
Jockey Cap IPA will make its public debut at a release celebration on Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. at Saco River Brewing Co., 10 Jockey Cap Lane in Fryeburg, to toast the collaboration between the town, the land trust, and state and federal funders to protect the rocky crag overlooking the town.
Net proceeds from the sale of the beer will help support the acquisition and stewardship cost of protecting the property.
Asked about his partnership with USVLT, Saco River Brewing owner Mason Irish said, “I have been a Conway resident for 22 years and have followed USVLT's progress ever since my neighbor, Tom Earle of the Earle Family Farm became a founding member.
"USVLT has conserved a considerable amount of land in the Center Conway area south of Conway Lake, all of which is so important to protect. Since then, I have seen the organization grow into a highly respected land trust serving the Mount Washington Valley and western Maine. Our brewery is proud to support their good work, and the Jockey Cap project in particular,” said Irish, whose brewery is located across Route 302 from Jockey Cap, a large granite dome that offers sweeping views of the White Mountains.
Mason cited USVLT’s partnership with the Granite Backcountry Alliance to create new backcountry skiing opportunities, acquisition of land preserves where hiking and biking opportunities exist, and demonstrating that recreation can be compatible with conservation. USVLT’s purchase of a 50 percent ownership share of Jockey Cap, upcoming transfer to the town of Fryeburg, and subsequent conservation easement on the property guarantees that the town's most iconic feature will be preserved and managed for the future generations to enjoy
USVLT officials note that at only 15.6 acres in size, Jockey Cap is small but offers a variety of natural amenities: it contains rare pitch pine habitat, popular hiking trails and rock-climbing routes, and most notably, a large granite dome that offers sweeping views to the White Mountains.
The Jockey Cap property also has pre- and post-colonial historical significance. A memorial to arctic explorer Adm. Robert Peary is located at the summit, and Molly Ockett, likely the last member of the western Abenaki-Wabanaki to live locally, is rumored to have resided onsite in “Molly Ockett’s Cave.”
Jockey Cap also was home to Maine’s first rope tow for skiing, which was in operation from 1936-38.
A walking tour of the property will be led at 3 p.m. by USVLT staff. The hike is beginner friendly and will serve as an educational opportunity to explore the land by foot.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a non-profit working with local landowners to permanently protect the lands and waters. Founded in September 2000, the Land Trust preserves land for community benefit in the watershed of the upper Saco River in the towns of Bartlett, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Conway, Albany, Madison, Chatham, and Eaton in New Hampshire and Fryeburg, Brownfield, and Denmark in Maine. For more information, go to usvlt.org or call (603) 662-0008.
