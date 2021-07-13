CONWAY — A ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Ryan Family Amusement's North Conway arcade was recently held at Settlers Green.
Ryan's features over 50 of the hottest and newest games ... video games, skill games, arcade games, virtual reality, with great prizes.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a well-known New England brand as Ryan’s,” said Marketing Director Laura Lemieux. “Adding an entertainment component to the shopping experience has been a priority for us, and it will give our community and its visitors a great experience.”
Ryan Family Amusements has nine game rooms and bowling alleys at vacation destinations throughout New England, including Cape Cod and Newport, R.I. Ryan’s can host birthday parties, private parties and fundraising events.
"We’re excited to become a part of the North Conway community, which like the Cape, is a great destination for family travel,” said Zack McCaul, Ryan’s director of operations.
“The last 12 months have obviously been challenging for everyone, but we’re starting to see optimism with families venturing out for safe entertainment opportunities. We’re looking forward to a bright summer.”
Ryan’s Arcade is located at Settlers Green Outlet Village, 2 Common Court, Unit J-10 (next to Old Navy).
