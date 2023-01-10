delta dental

A past runner in the Delta Dental race series up the Mt. Washington Auto Road gets into the spirit. (JOE VIGER PHOTO)

PINKHAM NOTCH — The 62nd running of the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Auto Road Race is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, and registration is opening today.

After an enthusiastic first year, there will again be a first come first serve charity registration period starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8 a.m. The charity registration will be capped at 200 registrants. Each charity registrant will be responsible for raising $200 to benefit the Coös County Family Health Services in addition to the regular registration fee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.