CONCORD — The New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, and New Hampshire Bureau of Trails’ Recreational Trails Program grant applications for 2024 are now available. RTP is a competitive grant program offering funds for quality public trail projects in New Hampshire.
Grants are available for motorized, non-motorized and diversified trails. Eligible projects include maintenance and restoration of existing trails, purchase and lease of trail construction and maintenance equipment, construction of new trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities, and educational materials for trail-related activities and safety.
Applicants may be non-profit organizations, private groups or government entities.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on June 16. To fill out an application and learn more information, go to tinyurl.com/2p8w9s9x.
The bureau will be holding three informational workshops about the program. Attending at least one of these workshops is mandatory to apply for RTP funds. The workshops will be held on/at the following dates, times and locations:
• May 17 at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord.
• May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 629 B Main St., Lancaster.
The RTP Information Presentation (shown at the workshops) is available on the webpage along with current RTP guidelines. Please read them carefully and email Jay.A.Scarborough@dncr.nh.gov with any questions you may have.
Funding for the Recreational Trail Program is generated from federal gas tax dollars paid on fuel purchases for off-highway recreational vehicles and snowmobiles. These funds are appropriated to the states by the Federal Highway Administration as authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The program in New Hampshire is administered by the Division of Parks & Recreation’s Bureau of Trails.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails, and Cannon Mountain. The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides, and natural areas. The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of four divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
