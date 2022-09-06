Renae Fournier of North Conway (center right) and other patrons peruse the hundreds of novels under tents at the Pope Memorial Library's Labor Day weekend book sale in North Conway Village on Sept. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mitsie McKellick of Mechanic Falls, Maine, flips through books in the nonfiction section at the Pope Memorial Library's Labor Day weekend book sale in North Conway Village on Sept. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
People check out the hundreds of books inside at the Pope Memorial Library's Labor Day weekend book sale in North Conway Village on Saturday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Brad Baker of South Portland peruses the hundreds of novels under tents at the Pope Memorial Library's Labor Day weekend book sale in North Conway Village on Sept. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Renae Fournier of North Conway (center right) and other patrons peruse the hundreds of novels under tents at the Pope Memorial Library's Labor Day weekend book sale in North Conway Village on Sept. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mitsie McKellick of Mechanic Falls, Maine, flips through books in the nonfiction section at the Pope Memorial Library's Labor Day weekend book sale in North Conway Village on Sept. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway wrapped up its gigantic Annual Book Sale by raising well over $6,200, a new record.
“The weekend was a great success thanks to all the volunteers, donors, and buyers who helped make it happen. And we found great new homes for thousands of books, which is just as wonderful and important for us,” said library director Andrea Masters.
“This is the biggest book sale in the White Mountains, and quite a few shoppers reassured us that it’s also the best,” she said with pride. "Book shoppers enjoy the nice and organized setup."
Having an ice cream truck from Lucy’s Ice Cream in Conway on the premises made it easy to enjoy the beautiful summer weather during the weekend.
Masters also wants to express her gratitude to all the volunteers who helped with setup, takedown and selling.
“It would not have been possible without our wonderful volunteers,” she said.
"We had a total of 36 volunteers setting up and working the sale, and shoppers from all over New England. I feel incredibly lucky to have such a dedicated group of volunteers, staff and board members. And my patrons are phenomenal to begin with," Masters said. "It was a true community effort."
Donations are now accepted again at the library and books can be donated at any time, year-round, for the 2023 book sale which will take place on Labor Day weekend again.
The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway, nicknamed Mount Washington Valley’s free community library, is a privately funded library that is free and open to the public. Residents and taxpayers of all towns in the Mount Washington Valley receive free library cards. For more information, go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.