CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway wrapped up its gigantic Annual Book Sale by raising well over $6,200, a new record.

“The weekend was a great success thanks to all the volunteers, donors, and buyers who helped make it happen. And we found great new homes for thousands of books, which is just as wonderful and important for us,” said library director Andrea Masters.

