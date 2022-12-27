White Mountain Paper Co. owner Evan Behrens (center) speaks to Plymouth State University students on Dec. 8. At right is George Bald, former Department of Resources and Economic Development commissioner. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Cascade filtration plant lagoon in Gorham. The lagoons represent the site for new business development if the wastewater can be cleaned and channeled through a closed-loop system eliminating the lagoons' presence. (PAUL R. ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
PLYMOUTH — Months of research on potential uses for the former lagoons at Gorham's White Mountain Paper Co. culminated in a presentation Dec. 8 by 10 Plymouth State University business law and entrepreneurship students.
Students Jack Berrigan, Grace Burns, Elisabeth Russell, Anton Friberg, Goldie Graulich, Eoin Hamel-Kelleher, Tyrese James, Austin Malool-Juneau, Joseph Mitchell, and Ethan Stuckless, who were enrolled in a special, one-semester course, were overseen by Professors Lisa Perras and Chantalle Forgues.
The presentation took place in the Ray Burton Open Laboratory space of the Lamson Library at PSU. In the audience was paper mill owner Evan Behrens, who is also the managing partner of the Behrens Investment Group; as well as North Country Industrial Agent Benoit Lamontagne; George Bald, the former commissioner of state agency Department of Resources and Economic Development; and Chuck Henderson, special assistant for policy and projects in the Berlin office of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee, and other guests also attended the two-hour presentation.
A key factor in repurposing the 40 acres at the mill is whether the wastewater or effluent can be treated at the municipal wastewater facilities in Berlin or Gorham.
Other challenges include encouraging younger people, to remain in New Hampshire after graduation to put their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to work.
The students also researched the master plans of both Gorham and Berlin.
Proposals for reclamation of the site ranged from breweries to an indoor gun range to an industrial motel or free-standing business incubators.
Specifically: “The Solar Hive” by Hamel-Kelleher; “The Gorham Sporting Emporium” by Malool-Juneau; “Picks & Kicks” by Anton Friberg and Jack Berrigan; “Industrial Motel” by Graulich; “White Mountain Adventure Center” by Russell; “Cascade Cabins’ by James; and “The Brews & the Bees” by Burns, Mitchell and Stuckless.
“Some are very viable,” Behrens said of the students’ proposals. “Some are the basis to grow.”
He added: “I think the industrial motel is a very good idea."
Creating and having outdoor and indoor recreation facilities for young people, especially children, became the pitch by Russell of the White Mountain Adventure Center. Tourism remains central to Gorham’s, Berlin’s and other Coos County communities’ economy.
Improving the physical look of the land and lessening a rural decline was another point made during the presentation.
“We really wanted to give back to the environment that’s been damaged for decades,” said Mitchell. He, Burns and Stuckless designed a plan to help revitalize business in Gorham and by extension, neighboring Berlin.
The proposal by Graulich, of Pennsylvania, caught the attention of Lamontagne, who said after the presentation that the incubators would solve the physical problem of creating individual work spaces for companies and individuals interested in setting up a business.
Some of the students agreed that the class could have lasted a year, not just one semester.
The Facebook page PSU Papermill Partnership features additional information about the students’ work.
Bald spoke of a longer-lasting take-away.
“My fervent wish for all of you, 15 years from now, you’ll think of something you learned here and you’ll remember that with fondness and it will help you to do your job,” he said. “I hope you all stay in New Hampshire.”
Joe Kenney, District 1 executive councilor, presented the students with a citation from Gov. Chris Sununu.
“We appreciate you coming to New Hampshire and we also appreciate you challenging us so that we can be better and do better,” Kenney said.
Turning to Behrans, he said, “I hope, Evan, we can bottle all of the positive energy and bring it back to Gorham.”
