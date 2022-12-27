PLYMOUTH — Months of research on potential uses for the former lagoons at Gorham's White Mountain Paper Co. culminated in a presentation Dec. 8 by 10 Plymouth State University business law and entrepreneurship students.

Students Jack Berrigan, Grace Burns, Elisabeth Russell, Anton Friberg, Goldie Graulich, Eoin Hamel-Kelleher, Tyrese James, Austin Malool-Juneau, Joseph Mitchell, and Ethan Stuckless, who were enrolled in a special, one-semester course, were overseen by Professors Lisa Perras and Chantalle Forgues.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.