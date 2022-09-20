Saco River Tubing Center’s second year of Paddle for a Cause raised over $11,000 for local non-profits. tt alsoraised over $3,000 for Conway Area Humane Society through its “Dog Shuttle Fee” fundraiser. Shown is owner Peter Gagne's Australian shepherd, Teak. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — This marked the second year of Saco River Tubing Center’s Paddle for a Cause fundraising series. Every Wednesday from late June to late August, SRTC donated a portion of all rental sales to a featured non-profit.
This year, the outdoor outfitter featured 11 non-profits whose focus ranged from providing medical support, outdoor recreation programming, land conservation, animal care and more. It set a goal of beating 2021’s inaugural year of fundraising total, $10,760.
And the tubing center is proud to say it beat its goal, raising $11,484 for the 11 non-profits it featured.
"Having fun and making memories is a big part of why we love what we do, at Saco River Tubing Center, but one of our favorite aspects of running this business is how it allows us to give back,” said Peter Gagne, owner.
Gagne started the business with his wife, Adina, close to 30 years ago. Graduating from Kennett High School after attending for just his senior year, Peter returned after attending Western State College in Gunnison, Colo., where he majored in business administration with a minor in recreation. Upon his return, he took a trip down the Saco in a canoe he carted around on the roof of his Firebird. From then on, he was hooked on the fun and lifestyle living in the White Mountains provided.
Peter and Adina recognize that while the Saco River provides for a popular recreation attraction, they also have a responsibility to promote the safe and ethical use of the river. It’s important to them to join in a community effort in welcoming visitors, but also educating them. At Saco River Tubing Center, the staff informs everyone on acceptable river behavior, they provide guests with trash bags, and talk about the Saco River Watershed and how it supplies drinking water to over 200,000 people.
In addition to educating their guests on the importance of protecting the Saco River and White Mountains’ other natural resources, Peter and Adina Gagne, also prioritize giving back to their community.
Through Saco River Tubing Center, the Gagnes not only run the annual Paddle for a Cause fundraising series, they support the Conway Area Humane Society all summer through a monthly donation raised by SRTC’s “dog shuttle fee.”
For every dog that rides the tubing center’s shuttle for a family river trip, SRTC donate’s $10.00 to the humane society. In the three years it’s been running this program, SRTC has been able to raise over $10,000 for the shelter. It also supports a scholarship program and has awarded eight local high school students $1,000 in scholarships through Saco River Tubing Center, and four, $1,000 scholarships through the Gagnes' winter business, Northern Extremes Snowmobiling. The scholarships help to alleviate the financial burden for students looking to attend attend trade school or college.
Supporting local non-profits and individuals through programs like Paddle for a Cause, SRTC’s partnership with Conway Area Humane Society, and its student scholarships are as much a part of why the Gagnes love running a business in Mt. Washington Valley, as it is helping families make memories on the Saco.
The Gagnes thank everyone who booked a river trip through Saco River Tubing Center. Peter and Adina invite you to join them out on the river next summer, and help them raise even more funds for the local non-profits in the community.
