paddle for cause

Saco River Tubing Center’s second year of Paddle for a Cause raised over $11,000 for local non-profits. tt alsoraised over $3,000 for Conway Area Humane Society through its “Dog Shuttle Fee” fundraiser. Shown is owner Peter Gagne's Australian shepherd, Teak. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — This marked the second year of Saco River Tubing Center’s Paddle for a Cause fundraising series. Every Wednesday from late June to late August, SRTC donated a portion of all rental sales to a featured non-profit.

This year, the outdoor outfitter featured 11 non-profits whose focus ranged from providing medical support, outdoor recreation programming, land conservation, animal care and more. It set a goal of beating 2021’s inaugural year of fundraising total, $10,760.

