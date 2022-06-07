CONWAY — Rain or shine, the second annual White Mountains Outdoors, Health and Wellness Fest returns to North Conway’s Schouler Park Saturday, June 11, with events from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event is presented by the MWV Chamber of Commerce.
The purpose of the festival is to showcase the outdoor recreation, health and wellness industry of Mount Washington Valley, according to MWV Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director Michelle Cruz.
“We’re excited to be able to do this for visitors and locals alike,” said Cruz, who is gearing up to succeed longtime chamber executive director Janice Crawford as executive director come August. “Last year, locals came to us and expressed their appreciation for highlighting all that the valley has to offer for health, recreation and wellness. Even though it rained last year we had a good turnout and we are looking to build on it this year.”
The event has vendors highlighting recreation, fitness, fun and well-being.
Sponsors include Settlers Green, Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, Eastern Propane and Oil, White Mountains Community College, Eversource and Mount Washington Radio Group.
Demonstrations will include “Renascence Massage and Bodywork with Mt. Washington Aikido; observation of a honey bee hive with Loon’s Point’s Mike Smith of Madison; and demonstrations by Little Angels Service Dogs of Bartlett.
REI will have a bike stand set up to offer minor repairs.
MWV Adaptive Sports will have an adaptive cycle on display to demonstrate riding techniques.
Vendors will include EMS, Ragged Mountain Equipment and Gorham Bike and Ski.
White Mountains Community College will be on hand to share information about their various degree programs and courses, including their nursing program and new veterinarian program.
The MWV Trails Association will be on hand as well to share information about the 2.9-mile North Conway Rec Path now under construction alongside the North-South Road that is slated to be completed by June 2023. The paved path will offer access to all ability levels from Cranmore to just north of Walmart. (Although not contracted to be completed until that date, contractors from A.J. Coleman & Son and rec path officials say they are making great progress and the path may be completed in November 2022, if all continues to go ahead of schedule).
The day’s schedule includes:
• 10 a.m.: Yoga with Mountain Kula Yoga;
• 10:30 a.m.: Primitive Survival Skills with Outdoor Escapes New Hampshire;
• 11:30 a.m.: Woodcraft with Outdoor Escapes New Hampshire;
• 12 p.m.: Yoga with Mountain Kula Yoga;
• 12:30 p.m.: Planning Your Wellness Garden with McSherry's Nursery;
• 1:15 p.m.: Pilates with Sakash Health and Wellness (participants are requested to bring thei•r own mat)
• All day.: Information on hiking with Mike Cherim of Redline Guiding; at 6 p.m., Cherim will lead a sunset guided hike of Black Cap Mountain off Hurricane Mountain Road (reservations required) at a cost of $39 per person. Go to redlineguiding.com for details on what to wear and bring and to register.
Food will be available through Tin Can Co. Crepes and Catering’s food truck, and ice cream will be served from Heather and Ted Phillips’ Frosty Bear New Hampshire truck.
For further information, go to visitmwv.com or call (603) 356-5701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.