CONWAY — Backyard Concept LLC, the region’s first outdoor recreation advocacy firm based in North Conway, has announced the addition of attorney Sarah B. Davidson to the staff to provide professional services to the business and outdoor recreation sector of the regional economy.
In addition, it announced that William Synnott of Jackson, a student at Dartmouth College, served as its summer intern.
BYC, founded by Tyler T. Ray in 2019, provides legal, consulting and advocacy support for clients, including businesses, non-profits, organizations and individuals that are connected to the outdoors.
Davidson, a licensed New Hampshire attorney and resident of North Conway, joins BYC as advocacy manager to support the growing business in all matters, with a special focus in outdoor program advocacy, non-profit and consulting work.
Davidson’s pivot to outdoor recreation law follows a long stint working in the employment and criminal defense fields before she transitioned out of law and more recently maintained positions in human resources and education.
For the past five years, Davidson taught at the White Mountain Waldorf School in a nature-based learning environment.
“Combining my experience in law with my passion for both the outdoors and education was not possible before I discovered BYC," she said recently.
"This is an opportunity I could not pass up and I’m excited to be a part of the growth in this field."
A longtime outdoor enthusiast, including a rafting guide and former ski racer at Colby College, Davidson is now able to renew her legal career at BYC in a direction more suited to her strengths and interests.
“Sarah brings a full plate of skills to BYC and is perfectly positioned for this new chapter in her career," said Ray.
"She adds a unique layer of depth and expertise to BYC, and I’m excited to have her on board."
Davidson currently serves on the board of Lifebridge Education Association.
Synnott, a graduate of Kennett High School, is a rising senior at Dartmouth pursuing a degree in sociology. A dean’s list student, Synnott is president of the Dartmouth Outing Club’s Backcountry Sub-Club and member of Alpha Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Synnott is an avid skier, mountain biker and climber, and plans on attending law school following graduation. As a "capstone" project, Synnott is developing a collegiate outing club partnership with Granite Backcountry Alliance, incorporating an internship program that is meaningful as it creates a pipeline for the next generation to stay engaged in outdoor recreation.
This fall, BYC will hire Samuel Lincoln, a gap-year senior at Harvard University, from Tamworth and Boston to continue in Synnott’s role while he returns to Dartmouth.
BYC is formed to responsibly accelerate, mobilize, support and empower the outdoor recreation movement in New Hampshire and northern New England as a vehicle for economic development in rural communities.
Statewide, outdoor recreation accounts for $8.7 billion in consumer spending and 79,000 jobs.
BYC draws on Ray’s 15 years of business law experience by working with legal clients under the name Frontyard Law, PLLC to support the outdoor recreation ecosystem through business formations and transactions, intellectual property, non-profit and conservation efforts, among other areas.
BYC’s advocacy work includes entity management, including founding both GBA to support backcountry skiing and Granite Outdoor Alliance to represent NH-based outdoor brands and non-profit organizations. Since opening in 2019, BYC has managed over 100 client matters, formed over two-dozen NH companies, and raised $75,000 for non-profit organizations.
Also, in 2019, Ray was selected to the “IT” list by NH Magazine and was the lead subject in a Powder Magazine feature about GBA.
BYC has offices in Tech Village in Conway and the Shed in Kearsarge and recently acquired a mobile law and advocacy office in a restored 1985 Winnebago Chieftain named “Clyde.”
For more information on Backyard Concept, LLC, Frontyard Law, PLLC, GBA or GOA, please go to backyardconcept.org or email tyler@backyardconcept.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.