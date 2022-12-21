CONWAY — Ski New Hampshire has announced that Melody Nester has joined their association as assistant director.
Nester brings extensive experience in tourism and marketing to the role, where she will support the organization’s 32 downhill and cross-country member ski areas in the state.
Nester was the longtime assistant director at the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, where she honed her skills working with hundreds of chamber members, many of which are tourism and hospitality-based businesses.
In addition to her travel and tourism experience, she has extensive experience working with NH state programs related to the industry.
While at the chamber, she managed their ski partnership program involving over a dozen alpine and cross-country areas in the region. She subsequently worked with area non-profits, including North Conway’s Memorial Hospital and Little Angels Service Dogs.
Nester stated, “I’m a huge fan of skiing and New Hampshire. Being a native of New Hampshire, I’ve lived here my whole life. I learned to ski at Sunapee. I joined the race team at Sunapee High. I still love racing, and I still love winters in New Hampshire. I’m so excited to use my skills in marketing and promotion to support Ski New Hampshire’s member resorts.”
She continued, “Previously, I worked to promote Mount Washington Valley as a destination. Now I’ll be promoting New Hampshire as the premier ski destination, while also supporting the needs of our member ski resorts throughout the Granite State.”
Ski NH President Jessyca Keeler expressed enthusiasm about having Nester join the organization's team. “I am so excited to have found someone with relevant experience, who has handled marketing, PR, sponsorship and membership. All these will fit in well with the demands of the position. She’s already hit the ground running!”
For more information about Ski New Hampshire, visit their website at www.skinh.com.
Ski New Hampshire is the statewide association representing 32 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire. For more information on ski areas, trail conditions, vacation planning, and updated winter events at Ski New Hampshire resorts, go to skinh.com. For statewide travel info, go to visitnh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.