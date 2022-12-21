nester

Melody Nester, previously media relations manager for Little Angels Service Dogs of Bartlett, has joined Ski New Hampshire. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Ski New Hampshire has announced that Melody Nester has joined their association as assistant director.

Nester brings extensive experience in tourism and marketing to the role, where she will support the organization’s 32 downhill and cross-country member ski areas in the state.

