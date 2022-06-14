CONWAY — This summer, The National Forest Foundation is partnering with Sea Dog Brewing Co., located in North Conway, for a fundraising initiative that will speak to lovers of the White Mountains and local breweries.
“There is an intimate connection between beer and nature as our national forest provides clean air, clean water and recreational opportunities,” said a press release about the initiative.
To support the initiative, go to Sea Dog Brewing in and order the Liberty Pale Ale, an all citra hop with grapefruit and pine notes.
Through this partnership, 25 percent of sales from the Liberty Pale Ale will be donated to support maintenance and updates to the White Mountain National Forest’s backcountry cabins and shelters.
Money will also go toward the refurbishment of the Jim Liberty Cabin, located on the Liberty Trail on the southwest shoulder of Mount Chocorua, one-half mile from the summit.
The cabin is a one-room structure with three triple bunks that sleep nine people and a small table. The Jim Liberty Cabin is part of The Saco Ranger District, which includes the southeastern part of the forest.
This region has more backcountry facilities than any other region of the White Mountain National Forest.
National Forest Foundation said it is thankful for support from Sea Dog Brewing and hopes to expand this partnership and others in the future.
The foundation is a non-profit that partners with the U.S. Forest Service and others to bring people together to restore and enhance our national forests and grasslands.
National Forest Foundation is the leading organization inspiring personal and meaningful connections to our national forests, the centerpiece of America’s public lands.
