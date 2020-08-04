MADISON — MWV Supports Recovery is having an old-fashioned tea party fundraising event to support the demand for more services.
Job and health insecurities, social distancing and reduced routines open the space for many people at risk for the disease of addiction. Mount Washington Valley Support Recovery is seeing an increase in need for recovery services.
The party will be held Monday, Aug. 24, from 3-5 p.m. Tickets are $50 and the proceeds will go to MWV Supports Recovery, which provides recovery coaches, support groups and other resources, and operates The Endeavor House, which helps women transition to a sober lifestyle after completing primary or extended residential treatment.
A flier promoting the event describes it as “an afternoon of tranquility and civility with an afternoon tea and friendly conversation. All social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks provided.”
Trisha Jacobson, owner of Ripple on Silver Lake, donated her tranquil property for the fundraiser.
The tea party will include: a tea cup keepsake, tea finger sandwiches, petite desserts, and 10 raffle tickets for services and products provided by local businesses.
Nancy Carlson, owner of The Farm to Table Market, will be providing the light tea fare.
Several local businesses have made donations for the raffle and auction to be held at the event.
Donna M, the author of “Peeling the Onion,” dedicated to writing on co-dependency and enabling, and facilitator of a parent group in Concord, has offered to speak at the event.
Local vocalist Matty LaForce will sing uplifting songs of peace and harmony.
The organizers look forward to a delightful afternoon filled with music, wisdom and prizes.
This event is for all members of the community who support recovery.
People are welcome to attend the event at Ripple on Silver Lake or do a drive-through pickup for take-out, raffle selection and auction bidding.
Reservations must be made on the website mwvsupportsrecovery.com or through a link on the Facebook page MWV Supports Recovery by Aug. 14.
