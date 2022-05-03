CONWAY — Barbara Reilly, chairperson of the Charitable Funds Committee of the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley, recently presented four grants to local non-profit organizations at the April 20 meeting of MWV Kiwanis.
The Charitable Funds Committee oversees the MWV Kiwanis grant program to provide financial assistance to non-profit organizations in the valley that share the MWV Kiwanis mission of identifying and meeting the needs of underserved children.
In addition to Barbara, committee members this year were Dan Andrews, John Gallo, Tim George, Allen Gould, Kerry MacDougall and Charlie Mallar.
The first organization to receive a grant was Children Unlimited, represented by Cathy Livingston, director of the Family Resource Center and Sadie Tagliferri, board treasurer.
Children Unlimited received $5,000 to be used toward materials and labor needed to replace the flooring in the first story of their 14-year-old building.
Children Unlimited currently provides child care to 52 children from 47 families, as well as successfully running three other major programs.
With that many children plus families and staff utilizing their building, the flooring on the ground level receives a lot of wear and tear, and is in need of replacement.
The second organization to receive a grant was Starting Point, which provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and has programs aimed at preventing future relationship violence. This year, (its 41st), Starting Point has 11 staff members plus 20 volunteers and expects to serve about 600 clients.
Raetha Stoddard, outreach coordinator for Starting Point, accepted a $5,000 grant to be used toward funding the purchase of a building to house their Advocacy Center to help ensure the future continuity of their services.
The MWV Kiwanis grant will also be matched through Starting Point to double its impact.
The third organization awarded a grant was Eastern Slope Ski Club.
ESSC has been serving the children of Mount Washington Valley since 1935 and is dedicated to promoting skiing. The primary program of ESSC and its over 400 volunteers is the Junior Ski Program, which provides skiing and snowboarding opportunities to over 1,500 elementary school children in MWV.
ESSC Board President Mark Porter accepted a $4,000 grant for the maintenance of existing ski equipment and purchase of new ski equipment so that children who cannot afford proper equipment can participate in the Junior Ski Program.
The fourth organization to receive a grant award was Friends of Conway Recreation.
Conway Rec Director John Eastman and Assistant Parks and Re Director Michael Lane accepted a $12,000 grant to be used toward the purchase of theater lights for the Rec Center's new stage (helping them reach the total cost of $54,900).
Once the lights are purchased and installed, a children’s theater program and other programs will be started. Other groups will also be allowed to use the performance stage for music, theater and dance.
Finally, Eastman shared there is a room at the Rec Center that will house a concession stand that will be used during all Rec Center events.
In appreciation of support from MWV Kiwanis, the Concession Stand will be named the MWV Kiwanis/Sandy Smith Concession Stand.
Sandy Smith was a Kiwanis member, the first and longtime adviser for Kennett Key Club, and also was the first director of Conway Rec.
MWV Kiwanis is pleased to provide funding for such worthy non-profits in the MWV community that share a commitment to serving children, and thanks everyone who helps with the fund raising that makes this possible.
