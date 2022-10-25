mwv winners

From left: Annual Meeting awardees, Dr. Kimberly Goodwin and husband, Jonathan Goodwin, of Gemini Sign and Design, won Employer of the Year. Deni Dufault stands with his wife, Lisa Dufault, who was recognized as a White Mountains Treasure. (COURTESY MWV CHAMBER)

BARTLETT — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 110th annual meeting on Oct. 18 at the Attitash Grand Summit Hotel.

This event provided an opportunity for the MWVCC to review its past year with its members as well as its 2022-23 plans. It hosted the open meeting to approve the previous year’s annual meeting minutes and financial reports; vote on incoming board members; touch on upcoming programs and strategies put in place by the MWVCC and its partners; award the Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award, White Mountain Treasures, Employer of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year; as well as thank the chamber’s sponsors.

