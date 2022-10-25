From left: Annual Meeting awardees, Dr. Kimberly Goodwin and husband, Jonathan Goodwin, of Gemini Sign and Design, won Employer of the Year. Deni Dufault stands with his wife, Lisa Dufault, who was recognized as a White Mountains Treasure. (COURTESY MWV CHAMBER)
BARTLETT — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 110th annual meeting on Oct. 18 at the Attitash Grand Summit Hotel.
This event provided an opportunity for the MWVCC to review its past year with its members as well as its 2022-23 plans. It hosted the open meeting to approve the previous year’s annual meeting minutes and financial reports; vote on incoming board members; touch on upcoming programs and strategies put in place by the MWVCC and its partners; award the Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award, White Mountain Treasures, Employer of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year; as well as thank the chamber’s sponsors.
The annual meeting is also always an opportunity for community members to network with one another. With over 200 attendees this year, the annual meeting is an efficient way for colleagues and peers to connect with one another — something that can be hard to achieve in the busy day-to-day of individual schedules.
This year is also an election year and many dignitaries attended the event as a way to speak one-on-one with constituents on topics important to them.
The MWVCC Annual Meeting was sponsored by its Premier Sponsor, Chalmers Insurance Group and Patriot Insurance; its Silent Auction Sponsor, Settlers Green; Its White Mountain Treasures Awards Sponsor, Memorial Hospital; as well as its Supporting Sponsors, Northway Bank; Eastern Propane and Oil; Mt. Washington Valley Radio Group; The Valley Originals; Northeast Delta Dental; Designed Gardens Flower Studio; and The Buyer’s Guide to Real Estate.
Points presented in the chamber's 2022-23 plan included its focus on three signature programs — Hire a Guide, Learn from a Local, Live Like a Local and the MWV Pledge — and how they will influence the digital marketing campaign the MWVCC is collaborating on with Drive Brand Studio and Pressed.
The MWVCC is also heavily highlighting challenges and successes with the valley’s workforce and affordable housing through media and advocacy programs, and continues to build out its digital proficiency with high quality media and content that focuses on photography, content writing and video.
The high standard and consistency of the content published by the MWVCC reflects in last year’s earned advertising equivalency of $85,662,750, which is a 20.3 percent increase from 2021, and was led and monitored by Drive Brand Studio.
An important part of the annual meeting’s program includes the awarding the winners of the White Mountain Treasures, presented by Memorial Hospital, Business of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year, presented by the MWVCC, and the Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award, presented by the Eastman family.
The MWVCC is proud to be a part of the community with year’s winners. It congratulates Lisa Dufault of Valley Promotions and Lloyd Jones of The Conway Daily Sun, recipients of the White Mountains Treasure awards, which were presented by Memorial Hospital’s President Art Mathisen.
This award recognizes a lifetime of achievement in outstanding community service and commitment to the valley — attributes that are second-nature to Dufault and Jones, who tirelessly support community initiatives through their work and personal time.
Jonathan Goodwin was recognized as Employer of the Year. Owner of Gemini Sign and Design, and in business for over 25 years, Goodwin recognized that his business would not be where it is today without the support of his hard-working staff. He touted the importance of understanding that empowered employees are at the helm of every successful business.
The three-man team behind Cheese Louise won Entrepreneur of the Year. Young leaders Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin were recognized for their innovative approach to business. Opening a grilled cheese focused food truck in 2018, the food truck has grown into two locations — one in the Mt. Washington Valley and another in Portland, Maine; multiple food trucks, and a catering company. The three owners employ roughly 30 employees and see no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Dr. Marianne Jackson was presented with the Steve Eastman Community Spirit Award. Jackson, a retired gynecologist and now executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, has spent a lifetime giving back to the MWV community through health-care initiatives. She has run her own practice, as well as working for 900-bed hospital departments, and now has implemented many programs at the Gibson Center that works to keep senior citizens engaged with their community.
The chamber wishes to thank all those who attended its 110th Annual Meeting. The support of its members and community is what makes the work of the chamber possible. Please be sure to mark your calendars for the next After Hours, coming up on Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at The Glen House Hotel in Pinkham Notch.
