CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce has settled right into their new location at 2473 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
The office is located in the handsome salmon-colored building in front of the Handcrafter’s Barn, just down the street from the chamber's previous location.
A ribbon cutting marked the official grand opening of the new office.
“We’re thrilled with our new space,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the chamber.
“I think we have all learned through experience this past year that office workers can easily make do with a smaller, more efficient space given the ability of many employees to work remotely,” she added.
The information booth will remain at its current location next to the Vito Marcello Building at 2617 White Mountain Highway and is currently open on Fridays.
The chamber is also looking for volunteers to staff the booth. If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering, call the chamber office at 603) 356-5701.
Normal business hours have resumed Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. COVID protocols are still in place, but members are encouraged to stop in anytime. For more information, go to MWVCC.org.
