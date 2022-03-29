LITTLETON — Milton CAT, a heavy equipment machine and engine distributor, will make a $200,000 gift in support of White Mountains Community College’s Littleton Academic Center, expanding a decades-long partnership and propelling the expansion project forward.
As one of the largest single donations in the college’s history, the funds will support the Build Community Littleton Expansion including construction, equipment, infrastructure and program development. The expansion is designed to help the college meet current and future workforce needs in the North Country by growing high-demand programs, improving access, increasing regional recruitment and deepening community integration. Groundbreaking for the campus expansion is planned for this May.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude from the generous donation from Milton CAT,” said Dr. Chuck Lloyd, WMCC president.
“This monumental gift truly highlights the importance of community collaboration and how it can support educating our future workforce. The partnership with Milton CAT continues to evolve and their investment has helped better so many lives in the North Country. Milton CAT, fittingly, is moving mountains for us in terms of our ability to get this project to completion.”
As the Northeast Caterpillar machine and engine distributor, Milton CAT is a long-time supporter of the college and its Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program, the only program in New England accredited by the Associated Equipment Distributors.
Annually, the company provides the college with excavators, backhoes and engines for hands-on experience while also supporting WMCC students with internships, co-ops, scholarships and jobs after graduation. Additionally, the company has helped with instructor development as well as donating machinery and diagnostic equipment. Milton CAT has also been providing custom training and safety gear for the Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program while supporting other related academic fields where they have expertise, including power generation, information technology and business training.
“Through those students that we have hired, we have seen time and time again, the type of individuals that graduate from WMCC,” commented Milton CAT President Chris Milton.
“Supporting the Build Community Littleton Expansion is not just a commitment to a vital education infrastructure for the region, it is an investment in determined and talented young people. We are pleased and excited to be a part of it.”
From its humble beginnings on a dirt floor garage in Concord to its current 13 locations, spanning New England and New York, Milton CAT’s growth and reputation have been a result of continuity of purpose, empowering employees and a longstanding partnership with Caterpillar.
With more than 1,100 employees, many of whom have decades of service, Milton CAT relies on a skilled young workforce coming into the industry and company and has strong interest in collaboration and innovation which aligns with WMCC’s vision.
The Build Community Littleton Expansion will include a new technology hub to grow WMCC’s current programs including Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology, Industrial Mechanics and Welding while developing new training opportunities in electric vehicle technology and other emerging fields and providing students with access to state-of-the-art technology and resources.
Enhanced program offerings, facilities and equipment at the Littleton Academic Center will bring in-demand programs to a growing hub in the North Country while engaging with business and industry professionals locally. As part of the expansion project, a new 10,000 square foot advanced technology building will be constructed.
“Bringing the technical trades programs to Littleton allows us to work closely with local business and industry for up-skilling and re-skilling of the regional workforce, while also enhancing co-recruitment efforts that benefit the entire community,” Lloyd said.
The college is focused on encouraging other businesses and individuals to support this important initiative.
“We are hopeful this remarkable investment will inspire others to contact me directly and learn more about how they can help our students succeed through our Foundation,” Lloyd said.
To learn more about supporting this initiative and the work of WMCC, contact Chuck Lloyd at clloyd@ccsnh.edu.
White Mountains Community College is located in Berlin, New Hampshire with satellite campuses in Littleton and North Conway, and is one of seven colleges in the Community College System of New Hampshire.
