CONWAY — The JCPenney store at the Mountain Valley Mall in North Conway is among four JCP stores in New Hampshure and 154 nationwide to be closed by their parent company.
In a news release, the company said the closings are part of the first step in implementing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization protection plan.
The company announced the closures last Friday.
According to Kristen Bennett, JCPenney communications manager in Plano, Texas, the North Conway store, which has been closed for months, will reopen Friday for the start of a liquidation sale.
The store will be open for reduced hours, Monday through Saturday, noon-7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“The last day will be 10-16 weeks after the start of the liquidation sale,” she said in an email.
Along with Hannaford’s, the 38,500-square-foot JCPenney store had been one of the anchor stores at the Mountain Valley Mall since it opened in 1980 and continued that role when KGI Properties of Providence, R.I., acquired the property in 2005.
As part of its redevelopment of the mall, KGI in 2006 relocated JCPenney from its former location next to Hannaford and moved it into a building that once housed Kmart.
In 2007, the mall added the 170,000-square-foot Lowe’s to the east of the mall building, which also houses Mountain Valley Cinema and the Mystery NH Escape Rooms attraction.
The other New Hampshire JCPenney stores to close are located at the Lilac Mall in Rochester, the Upper Valley Plaza in West Lebanon and the Mountain Street Shopping Center in Keene. Stores in Concord, Nashua and Manchester will stay open.
According to the Concord Monitor, JCPenney is the only retail anchor left at the Steeplegate Mall in Concord, “which has been transitioning away from retail tenants in recent years as traditional mall shopping has suffered around the country.”
According to the Bangor Daily News, the five JCPenney stores in Maine have escaped the first round of cuts.
Stores in the Auburn Mall, Maine Mall in South Portland, Elm Plaza in Waterville, Bangor Mall and Aroostook Centre Mall in Preque Isle are not among the 154 closures JCPenney listed on its website, the newspaper said in a June 6 story.
However, those Maine stores were temporarily closed due to pandemic restrictions, the article said.
Of the 154 stores tapped to shut nationwide, the Plano-Texas retailer estimated it could take up to 16 weeks to complete all the closures.
The Mountain Valley Mall store had been closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and had been set to reopen April 2, according to a voicemail message on the North Conway store’s phone line.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s closure order for non-essential businesses, including retail, was imposed from March 18-May 11.
Two cars were parked outside the North Conway store Tuesday morning and the lights were on, but the doors were locked and there was no visible retail activity inside. A sign on the door of the store said the staff looked forward to continuing to serve customers online at jcp.com or through its mobile app.
It is not known how many employees worked at the store at the height of operations.
In May 2019, the store’s general manager, Tiffany Frymoyer, was awarded the company’s prestigious Founder’s Award for outstanding accomplishments in 2018.
Paul Murtha, the Northeast regional vice president for JCPenney, congratulated Fryemoyer in a press release, saying, “I’m proud that our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in North Conway earned this special recognition, and look forward to another successful year in North Conway.”
According to a June 4 press release issued by the company’s corporate offices, as part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney says it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
As previously announced, it entered into a restructuring agreement with lenders holding approximately 70 percent of JCPenney’s first-lien debt to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness and strengthen its financial position.
To implement the financial restructuring plan, the company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney in the press release issued June 4.
Soltau continued: “We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.
“As of June 4, 2020, we have reopened nearly 500 stores since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions, and we look forward to opening more.”
According to its website, J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is “one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combining an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with an e-commerce site, jcp.com.”
For more information, go to jcpnews@jcp.com. To contact the North Conway store, call (603) 356-0147; for corporate information, call (972) 431-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.