CONWAY — Help girls gain leadership and business skills by purchasing Thin Mints, Samoas and more!
Are you ready to enjoy your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Local Girl Scout Troop 10615 is setting up shop — and although this year the booth and process may look a bit different, they will still be selling the same amazing Girl Scout favorites at the same price as years past.
According to Troop 10615’s Girl Scout Ambassador Anya Nicoll, their goal is to sell over 2,000 boxes to help fund their work toward their Girl Scout Silver and Gold Awards, which are girl-led projects that benefits our local communities and allow the girls to develop critical leadership skills.
“This past year, we had three girls — Molly DellaValla, Autumn Verran and Tava Nicoll — achieve their Silver Awards and everyone else, myself included, is still working hard on our projects!” Anya said.
Due to COVID-19, Troop 10615 will be limiting the number of booths that they normally offer.
They will be conducting two booths at the North Conway Walmart, on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
If you are unable to get to one of these dates, you can call the troop at (603) 493-3325 to arrange a contactless delivery to your home in the valley.
You can also visit the troop’s online cookie site — digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop10615-126 — and select to have the cookies shipped to your home, the home of a loved one, or to donate a box or two to local first responders, the heroes of this pandemic.
When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you do two things: You help girls gain important life skills. By running their own cookie business and working with others, Girl Scouts learn money management, people skills, goal-setting, decision-making, and business ethics.
You also help fund local Girl Scout troop activities and leadership programs — educational activities, camp and other field trips that Conway Girl Scouts participate in all year long. Girl Scouts fund important community projects at the local level, too, so when you buy Girl Scout Cookies in your neighborhood, you are keeping your dollars in your community.
There are eight Girl Scout Cookies offered this year: Vegan Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-Dos, gluten-free Toffee-tastic, S’mores and the new Lemon-up.
Can’t eat the cookies? Please consider donating a box to our Gift of Caring Program which will benefit area first responders. We look forward to serving you at one of our booths!
