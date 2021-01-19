CONWAY — The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts is pleased to welcome Timothy Thompson as senior accountant and Benjamin Oquendo as staff accountant to the firm.
Thompson attended the University of Florida and earned his master of accounting degree in 2013. Originally from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tim holds a Florida CPA license and has spent the past seven years in various financial capacities. Tim has invaluable experience as a credit analyst with a proven track record of success in the banking industry. He also has a strong background in public accounting.
In his role at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Thompson focuses on preparing and reviewing tax documents for clients on both the federal and state levels.
A current resident of Ossipee, Thompson enjoys spending time at home with his wife and son. His hobbies include woodworking and golfing.
Benjamin Oquendo graduated with highest honors (Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society) from San Diego City College in 2017, earning an associate of science in business administration. He went on to earn his bachelor of science in business, with a concentration in accounting, from the University of New Hampshire, graduating magna cum laude in 2019.
Oquendo served in the Navy from 2011-15, on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Ingraham (FFG 61). He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
As a staff accountant at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Oquendo focuses on tax preparations and audit engagements.
Oquendo resides in Barrington, and when he is not in the office, he can be found spending time with his wife and two children in the Seacoast area.
“We are very excited to welcome Timothy and Benjamin to the firm,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell.
“We’ve been fortunate to grow our business over the years, and the key to our success is our people. Timothy and Benjamin each bring a unique skill set to our firm, and their experience and client-centered focus will be invaluable to our clients.”
The certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
