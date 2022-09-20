The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA is pleased to welcome five new team members.

Griffin Hill completed two internships at the firm in the North Conway office and was hired as a full-time staff accountant in June. He is a 2022 graduate of Endicott College, earning his bachelor of science in accounting and finance. Growing up in Center Conway, Hill achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boys Scouts of America. When not at the office, Hill enjoys hiking, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

