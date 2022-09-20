The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA is pleased to welcome five new team members.
Griffin Hill completed two internships at the firm in the North Conway office and was hired as a full-time staff accountant in June. He is a 2022 graduate of Endicott College, earning his bachelor of science in accounting and finance. Growing up in Center Conway, Hill achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boys Scouts of America. When not at the office, Hill enjoys hiking, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.
After completing two internships in the Dover office, Hannah Cloutier officially joined the firm as a staff accountant in July. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in May with a bachelor of science in business administration, with options in accounting and finance. Born and raised in Stratham, Cloutier enjoys spending time with her family and two dogs.
Joining the firm in June, Zane Angelopoulos is a staff accountant in the Dover office. He is a recent college graduate from New England College, earning his bachelor of science in accounting.
Angelopoulos excelled both academically and athletically, graduating with a 4.0 and earning the prestigious New England College Male Scholar Athlete Award.
Outside of the office, He enjoys spending time with his family and playing golf, hockey, tennis, fishing and skiing.
Patrick Burt was hired in June as a staff accountant in the Dover office. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in business administration with an option in accounting.
Raised in Methuen, Mass., Burt is a current resident of Derry. He is a huge Celtics fan, and when not in the office, enjoys going to games, spending time with family and friends, and riding his Harley.
Hired in the summer of 2022, Amanda Reimers joins the Dover administrative team in the role of administrative assistant. She brings a wide variety of skills and experience to help ensure client satisfaction. Reimers is a 2018 graduate from Lesley University where she earned a bachelor of science degree.
She resides in Dover with her husband, cats and dog, and she loves singing, songwriting and playing musical instruments.
Outside of the office, she practices and instructs Okinawan karate, and she donates her time to help raise mental health awareness for individuals with low socioeconomic status.
“We are delighted to have these talented individuals join the LMR team,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell.
“Each brings great enthusiasm, a strong work ethic, and the willingness to learn and develop new skills — the perfect combination to our growing firm. We are confident our clients will benefit from their professionalism, team-oriented attitude and hard work for years to come.”
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
