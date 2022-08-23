kuster

Shown Aug. 19 speaking about outdoor recreation issues with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H., District 2), right, were (from left) Brandon Swartz, general manager of Attitash Mountain Ski Area; Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation; Phil Bryce, director of the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation; Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, and Tyler Ray, exeiutive director of Granite Backcountry Alliance and Granite Outdoor Alliance. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

PINKHAM NOTCH — Camp Dodge Regional Trails Training Center was the setting last Friday for U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-Hopkinton) to speak with regional outdoor leaders about the increases in popularity of outdoor recreation and the demands put on the resources of the White Mountain National Forest during the pandemic era the past few years.

Kuster, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, which now includes Jackson, Tamworth and Albany in addition to all of Coos County, was joined at the forum by Susan Arnold, interim president and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club; Amanda Peterson, AMC trail programs operations manager; Sarah Hankens, technical and public service staff officer, WMNF; Phil Bryce, director of the.H. Division of Parks and Recreation; Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH; J.D. Crichton, general manager of Wildcat Mountain; Brandon Swartz, general manager of Attitash Mountain; Tyler Ray, founder of the Granite Backcountry Alliance; Ellen Chandler, executive director of Jackson Ski Touring Foundation; and Ed Butler, former Democratic state rep and co-owner of the Notchland Inn in Hart’s Location.

