CONWAY — The trustees of the Kismet Rock Foundation have announced the appointment Krissy Fraser as its new executive director and Ara Morton as new program manager to lead Kismet in its continuing mission of nourishing the physical, intellectual and emotional development of underserved rural and urban children in New England.
Fraser joins the organization following 10 years working in marketing, development and event management for the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory and working in the ski industry prior to that.
Fraser's depth of experience in development and communications will be instrumental in elevating the fundraising efforts of Kismet to ensure its sustainability moving forward, note board members.
“Living in the Mount Washington Valley for nearly 20 years, I have always admired the work of Kismet and am thrilled to be a part of this special organization,” said Fraser.
“The goal to help kids that are less privileged, but have hopes and dreams as we all do, is remarkable, and I am honored to be involved.”
Morton comes with a wealth of knowledge in technical climbing as well as the critical aspects of developing youth programs and leadership curricula. Most recently, he was head coach at Salt Pump Gym in Portland, Maine, and is transitioning from a two-year term on the Kismet board to the program manager role.
His understanding and knowledge of the mission, combined with his passion for climbing and teaching, make him ideal for the role, note board members.
“The program manager role is the heart of the connection to our students, and having worked with Ara in recent years, it is so exciting to know he will be leading this essential element of the Kismet program,” said board treasurer Donna McCluskey, who has been involved with Kismet since its founding.
“Kismet is now heading into its 23rd year providing an important program to underserved children, and we look forward to continuing to impact many lives," said board chair Dana Etra.
"Dedicated efforts over the past few transitional years have afforded us the opportunity to thoughtfully fill these critical roles. When we met Krissy — and were already aware of Ara’s strengths and passion — we immediately realized they would be the perfect team and are thrilled with what they individually and collectively bring to Kismet.”
Kismet, like many nonprofit organizations, faced challenging times due to the pandemic.
The devoted community and talented staff enabled Kismet to adapt to elevated costs that support the summer programs.
Kismet will build back to six weeks of programming for the 2022 summer and to eight weeks in 2023.
Over the winter months, three new groups of students will be selected from schools in Carroll and Coos counties, Manchester, Portland and Fryeburg, Maine, and Boston.
Each group of eight students will be provided a four-year scholarship to participate each summer in a week-long program of daily technical rock climbing instruction with certified guides while living in an inclusive family-like environment. Students return with the same group over the course of four years.
The bonding and learning experience provided by the home, combined with the physical challenge of rock climbing in some of New England’s premier rock-climbing locations, provides a formative life experience for the students.
Founded in 2000 by local rock climbing instructor and musician Mike Jewell, Kismet Rock Foundation's success in redirecting the path and supporting the potential of children is accomplished by providing a comprehensive education in technical rock climbing within the context of a stable and loving family-like atmosphere.
To learn more and support Kismet Rock Foundation, go to kismetrockfoundation.org.
