MADISON — King Pine Ski Area has long been known to be fun and affordable, attracting skiers and riders who love their friendly staff, scenic White Mountain locale and terrain for all ability levels. This winter, the resort is offering special savings and events throughout its 60th anniversary season.
King Pine is rolling out deals on lift tickets throughout the season, including a $4 lift ticket, on Dec. 22.
King Pine is recognizing 60 years of continuous operations with informative events and fun activities for adults and kids alike.
Other highlights include:
Saturday, Jan 7: 60th Anniversary Vintage Ski Day - Guests can win prizes for best vintage looks with “his & her” categories. Show off your old-school day-glo one-piece or woolen ski pants - it’s all good. A King Pine History Apres Ski talk presented by ski historian and award-winning ski writer Tom Eastman of the Conway Daily Sun at the Trails End Pub at 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 12: 60th Anniversary Powder Bear Party - It’s an all-day birthday party for King Pine with photos with Powder Bear, Touch-A-Grooming Cat, Kids Fun Race, 60th Anniversary Cake Cutting and more.
In addition to these 60th Anniversary-themed deals and events, King Pine is offering ticket discounts all season long including:
• Triple King Card, Black Friday To Cyber Monday Sale: With advance purchase, skiers can score three King Pine Anyday lift tickets for only $149. Available for purchase online only at kingpine.com beginning Friday, Nov. 25, and ending Monday, Nov. 28. Tickets are valid for use during the 2022/23 season only and expire end-of-season or Sunday, March 26, 2023. These make great gifts. Redeem tickets one at a time, or redeem all three tickets at once and bring family or friends.
• $20 Tuesday Nights: Starting Jan. 3, Tuesday Night lift tickets (3:30-8 p.m.) for all ages are just $20.
• Military Appreciation "Free" Days: As a small gesture to thank those who have served in duty for our U.S. Military Service Branches, King Pine is offering a complimentary lift ticket any day from Dec. 16-24. This offer is for active duty U.S. military personnel and their dependents; and retired and veteran U.S. military personnel.
Military Discount All Season: Active U.S. military service men and women and their dependents and veteran and retired U.S. military personnel can enjoy $10 off the regular all-day lift ticket price. A valid military ID is required. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.
King Pine Group Discounts: Bring a group of 20 or more to King Pine and get discounts on skiing, snowtubing, and skating parties, lodging and more. King Pine offers the most affordable winter recreational options in the state, providing additional value not found at other resorts.
King Pine, located in Madison attracts first-timers and families who enjoy their friendly, knowledgeable ski school and easy, gentle learning terrain. More advanced skiers and snowboarders can explore a terrain park, steeper trails, and tree-skiing areas. King Pine also offers regular lift-serviced snowtubing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice-skating, family events, and apres ski fun. For more information on King Pine Ski Area, go to: kingpine.com.
