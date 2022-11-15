MADISON — King Pine Ski Area has long been known to be fun and affordable, attracting skiers and riders who love their friendly staff, scenic White Mountain locale and terrain for all ability levels. This winter, the resort is offering special savings and events throughout its 60th anniversary season.

King Pine is rolling out deals on lift tickets throughout the season, including a $4 lift ticket, on Dec. 22.

