CONWAY — On Thursday, May 14, Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty hosted their annual RED Day (Renew, Energize, Donate.)
In addition to supporting local charities throughout the year, RED Day is a companywide day of giving.
With respect to social distancing, this year’s RED Day project was a local food drive. Agents from seven offices, including Meredith, Wolfeboro and North Conway, collected and donated truckloads of canned goods to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, L.I.F.E Food Pantry and Alton Community Services.
Additionally, the agents donated nearly $2,000 to End 68 Hours of Hunger and The Dinner Bell.
“RED Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” says Erika Sakin, manager of the Lakes and Mountains division of Keller Williams Coastal Realty.
“Our company has more than 180,000 agents worldwide, and every one of those offices were also donating in their own communities on May 14. That’s a lot of good going out into the world — I’m really proud to be a part of that.”
Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,060 offices and 183,000 associates.
The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 “Most Innovative Company” in real estate. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, go to kw.com.
