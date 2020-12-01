CONWAY — Staci (Burns Blair) Colbath of North Conway is the recipient of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s 2020 John Bruni Award for Distinguished Young Leadership.
Colbath, 36, is managing partner of the Flatbread Company of North Conway and a member of the council’s board of directors. She is also a past member of Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
She is married to Ben Colbath, a member of the Conway Planning Board.
She is daughter of Linda Burns and late legendary Kennett High baseball coach Bob Burns Jr. She said learned of her winning the award at a recent economic council board meeting.
“I was very honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Colbath during a break in her busy schedule this week, juggling duties as a mom to five children, work at Flatbread and her civic duties.
The award recognizes an active member of the business community, 45 years old or younger, who has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the valley and a deep desire to make it a better place for businesses, families and individuals; a person of unquestionably strong personal character; has proven to be a strong and consistent mentor, leading others to higher achievement and greater success; has demonstrated the capacity to solve complex challenges with courage, creativity, humor and enthusiasm; is generous of spirit, giving freely of time and energy in support of multiple causes and organizations; and is recognized as much for their humility as their personal achievement.
Bruni himself was the first recipient of the award in 2016 in honor of his 16 years as a board member. Organizations that Bruni has served during his and wife, D.D. Warren’s, years in the valley include Kiwanis, S.C.O.R.E., Mountain Garden Club and the economic council.
Colbath said she has known Bruni since her days as a Kennett High School Key Club member, “and I got to know him more when I was a Kiwanis Club member for a few years in my 20s.
“I feel very fortunate to have spent time with him — he always would take time to come into the restaurant and ask how I was doing. He has been a great positive influence,” said Colbath.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the economic council, said that normally, both the Bruni Award and the Bob Morrell Award (which went to Howie Wymess, former Mt. Washington Auto Road general manager, this year) are given at the council’s annual dinner/business meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner won’t be held this year.
Cuddy praised Colbath for her dedication to the community. “She meets the award criteria perfectly. She’s young and committed to giving back and does a wonderful job,” said Cuddy.
Colbath said she loves being part of the community and working for Flatbread, which helps local organizations through weekly fundraising dinners in which a portion of the night’s proceeds goes to various non-profits.
“We host about 60 events for non-profits a year,” she estimated, noting that she first began working for Flatbread in the kitchen the year she graduated from Kennett (she is a member of the Class of 2003).
“I was working for (then-managing partner) Jim Harrison in the kitchen and then moved on to other posts — I think I have done every position here at some point. I was young, something like 24 or 25, when I was named managing partner after Jim moved on to be the managing partner of a Flatbread in Dallas,” she said.
Owner of the company is Jay Gould; president is Jason Lyon; and regional manager is Kristie Edmunds.
“It is a great staff here with a team atmosphere, so it was an easy transition although it was definitely challenging, when I first started, getting some customers to believe I was the managing partner,” Colbath recalled.
She is also a graduate of the inaugural year of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership MWV Program, which offered an overview of how local non-profit organizations work. “It gave me a good foundation. And working for Flatbread, they invested in me and gave me the time to learn all of the management philosophies,” said Colbath.
She became managing partner “about 10 years ago,” she said.
“It’s been great to work with local farmers, distilleries and breweries to feature local products,’ she said.
Dealing with COVID-19 has been a challenge for all restaurants, including Flatbread, but Colbath said they have adapted by offering curbside and takeout in addition to sit-down dining. “Fortunately, pizza is something that is easy to take out. It’s all been a challenge, but we are making it work,” she said.
She and Ben were married nearly three years ago. They have a blended family with children Gavin Colbath, 17; Elizabeth Blair, 15; Aiden Colbath, 15; Adaline Bair, 11 and Jude Colbath, 11. They have two dogs, Vera and Jake.
“It’s a bit like ‘The Brady Bunch.’ All we’re missing is Alice the maid,” laughed Staci.
Other past winners of the Bruni award are Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers; Leslie M. Leonard of Cooper, Cargill, Chant PA; and Barbara Reilly, co-founder of Legal Eagles PLC.
For more information, go to mwvec.com or call (603) 447-6622.
