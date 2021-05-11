JACKSON — The Jackson Area, N.H. Chamber of Commerce is sending out the call to everyone to get their (rubber) ducks in a row, as the Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival is returning May 30 after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the chamber, says the board of directors gave the go-ahead for the 31st floating of the ducks down the Wildcat River.
The daylong festival is a fundraiser for the Jackson Area Resort Association. Admission is free but tickets are sold for each rubber duck.
Serving as masters of ceremonies will be Rob and Andrew Clark.
The day’s programs will include a silent auction in Jackson’s Memorial Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; roaming train rides in the park for children, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; appearances by Wildquack the Duck; and vendor booths displaying local crafts, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Food will also be sold.
The vendor booths will include displays by the Kennett High Key Club, the Inn at Ellis River, Apple Blossom’s,the eagle Mountain House and Golf Club, Kiwanis Club of MWV, and Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen.
The annual parade is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. A cupcake tasting from Jackson’s Autumn Nomad Bakery Cafe is set for 2 p.m.
The best dressed duck will receive a prize package worth more than $100. Children and adults interested in entering the contest need to preregister by calling Flammia at (603) 383-9356 or by emailing her at info@jacksonnh.com or register at the info booth in the park the day of the event. Parade participants are to meet at Flossie’s General Store on Route 16-A at 1:130 p.m.
The highlight of the day – the splash-off of the rubber ducks – is set for 2 p.m. More than 75 prizes totaling $10,000 in value will be awarded. Prize announcements, parade winners and duck race winners are to be announced at 2:20 p.m. The first-place duck wins $1,000 and the last-place duck wins a mountain bike.
• Regular ducks are $6 each or four for $20, up to 3,000 sold with the first prize of $1,000 cash;
• Olympic Ducks are $20 each; only 130 will be sold with the first prize of 50 percent of all tickets sold which means if all 130 tickets are sold the first-place winner could walk away with $1,300 cash;
• Big Ducks are $100 with only 25 sold offering a first prize of $1,000 cash.
Following the race and awards, a salute to veterans is set for 3 p.m.
