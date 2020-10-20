CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Brian Fairbank is among eight people to be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
The recent announcement was made by the Hall of Fame in Ishpeming, Mich., birthplace of organized skiing in America. Plans for a formal induction ceremony are pending.
As the Fairbank Group, Fairbank and son Tyler and partner Joe O'Donnell bought Cranmore Mountain Resort in 2010. They have redeveloped the historic pioneering ski resort extensively, including upgrading snowmaking and lift facilities, adding a tubing park and Mountain Adventure Center and are currently in the midst of Phase II of the Kearsarge Brook base area condominium project that is intended to lead to a redevelopment of base lodge facilities.
The Fairbanks are partners with O’Donnell in the ownership of Cranmore and Jiminy Peak in western Massachusetts and are the managing partners for Bromley Mountain of Vermont, which is owned by O’Donnell.
Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountian Resort, congratulated Fairbank on behalf of all the Cranmore employees.
"When I met Brian in 2008,” said Wilcox, “his accomplishments were already recognized by the entire ski industry and we were thrilled that he chose to purchase Cranmore in 2010. At that time, Brian said, ‘Cranmore needs a hug,’ which we clearly did. Since then, Brian and his son Tyler Fairbank have upgraded all aspects of our operation and they continue to support a base area development plan that will keep Cranmore on the map for generations to come. On a personal note, Brian has been and continues to be like a father to me and his guidance, wisdom, support and friendship have meant a lot to me.”
In a press release from the Ski Hall of Fame, Fairbank was recognized as a pioneer in green energy and sustainability.
“Brian was an early shepherd of renewable energy, installing a 1.5-megawatt wind turbine at Jiminy Peak. His innovative thinking later sparked the addition of a 2.3 MW solar facility, making Jiminy the first resort in America powered by 100 percent local renewable energy. In 2008, NSAA recognized the effort with the Golden Eagle Award.”
Fairbank joins other 2020 inductees the late Howard Peterson (Kamus, Utah), leader and visionary at the U.S. Ski Team; Olympic downhill racer Holly Flanders (Park City, Utah); two-time Olympic snowboard champion Seth Wescott (Sugarloaf, Maine); longtime International Ski Federation and U.S. Ski Team leader Hank Tauber (Park City, Utah); FIS Cross Country World Cup winner Alison Owen (Wenatchee, Wash).; inventor of THE Ski, Bobby Burns (Ithol, Idaho); and U.S. Ski Team Freestyle aerialist Kristean Porter (Sugarloaf, Maine).
The newly named members will be inducted alongside those from the Class of 2019, whose induction last March was canceled.
The annual induction honors not only athletes, but industry icons, innovators and inventors with lifelong national and international achievements in all facets of snowsports.
The organization manages an annually revolving nomination list of over 70 contenders vying for Hall of Fame status each year. Over 300 people vote in the election each year.
The new inductees will bring the total to 441 National Hall of Fame Honored Members of which 125 on the honor roll are still living.
Fairbank joins other local past inductees with ties to the valley including: the late Hannes and Herbert Schneider, both also of Cranmore; the late Phil Gravink of Attitash, who died Oct. 9 at age 85; 1972 Olympian and former World Pro Ski Tour great Tyler Palmer of Kearsarge; late 1952 and 1956 Olympian, Tuckerman route pioneer and Wildcat Mountain founding co-owner J. Brooks Dodge of Jackson; late Eastern Slope Ski School founder and ski shop entrepreneur Carroll P. Reed of Kearsarge; late 1939 Austrian local ski school director Benno Rybizka, 1934 Tuckerman Inferno winner Dick Durrance 1939 Tuckerman Inferno champion Toni Matt, who schussed the 800-foot Tuckerman headwall to beat Durrance, the runnerup, finishing the summit-to-base, one-gate downhill race with a time of 6 minutes, 29.2 seconds; and former Kearsarge resident and past two-time world champion extreme skier/TV host Chris Davenport.
For more, go to skihall.com.
