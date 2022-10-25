FRYEBURG, Maine — Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband representatives and Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford) met Oct. 19 with members of the select boards of each of the towns served by their efforts.
ESRB is a coalition of representatives from the seven towns in MSAD 72. The town include Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Sweden, Maine.
Speaking to the gathering, Bennett was emphatic about the importance of the project for the future of the region. He called the project a “generational opportunity,” because the available funding is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get the needed financial support.
He also emphasized that the project is critical to the future of the towns because the next generation will be handicapped if they can’t access the technological developments that allow them to be fully connected.
In a survey, 97 percent of town residents reported that reliable, affordable, high-speed internet was important to them, while only 20 percent responded that they were satisfied with the service that is available.
Committee members and a representative from Mission Broadband Consulting, a firm working with the committee to define options and design an infrastructure project to deliver the service, presented details of several different approaches to the project.
The committee and the selectmen of the towns will work together to evaluate options. The first round of ESRB grant applications could be submitted for the current round of federal infrastructure funding in late February.
The towns and their representatives to the ESRB will be working in the next few weeks to gather information and plan to reach a proposal that the town residents can vote into action in the next few months.
ESRB welcomes all interested town residents to join our committee meetings. More information is available at esrbroadband.org.
Mission Broadband is an independent, Maine-based consulting firm committed to bringing equitable broadband access to all by helping communities access funding to build networks. Mission believes that the digital divide has left many behind as the internet has become an essential utility over the last 20 years. They work to give clients the tools and information needed to make sound decisions about expanding and enhancing their broadband infrastructure.
