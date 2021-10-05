CONWAY — The Dunkin Donuts at Walmart in North Conway reopened Sunday after being closed for over a month.
Efforts to find more information were unsuccessful. Both the store manager at Walmart and a manager at the North Conway Dunkin Donuts said company policies prohibit store employees from speaking to the press.
Both the Walmart Dunkin Donuts and another Dunkin Donuts shop in Intervale had closed at the same time at the end of August. The Glen shop remains closed.
Many have speculated that the worker shortage throughout Mount Washington Valley and New Hampshire led to the closings.
Dunkin Donuts operates franchises locally in Glen, in North Conway on Route 16, inside Walmart and at the West Main Street/Route 16 intersection in Conway.
Finding staff has been a challenge throughout the region, with some restaurants and attractions operating fewer days and hours than in pre-COVID days.
However, recently, the Carroll County unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent as of Aug. 21, down from 3.2 percent in July.
Meanwhile, the statewide rate rose to 3 percent as of that date, according to New Hampshire Employment Security, compared with 2.9 percent in July.
