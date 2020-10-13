CONWAY — The Conway Daily Sun brought home numerous journalism and marketing awards from the Independent Free Papers Association newspaper contest, including third place in General Excellence, which is the most prestigious award.
Members of the Free Papers group include magazines, newspapers and shoppers from across the U.S. and Canada.
The Sun also competes against New Hampshire dailies in a separate contest in which this year it also received a third place in General Excellence. Last year, the Sun finished first, beating the Union Leader and Concord Monitor.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue was pleased with the results from this year’s contests. “This shows that year in and year out, the Sun compares well with publications not only in our state but across the country,” he said.
Here is the list of IFPA awards that went to the Sun this year:
• General Excellence, Third Place: (Oct. 9, 2019, edition featuring the cover story, "Ski Homes Put N.H. On The Map," by reporter Tom Eastman and Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie).
• Feature story, Third Place: ("Brotherly Quest," published June 5, 2019, about Mount Everest climbers Tom Pollard and Mark Synnott, by Tom Eastman).
• Promotion Guide, Second Place: (The Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis guide produced by the Sun’s staff).
• Color ad, automotive, Third Place (MacDonald Motors ad promoting Ford Escapes, designed by graphic artist Patty Tilton).
• Self-promotion, using electronic media, Second Place: ("Share Your Foliage Photos", created by IT Manager Rob Struble).
• Self-Promotion, using other materials, Third Place: (Family of Newspapers promotion, created by Rob Struble).
• Website Banner ad, Third Place, (Bill Barbin, Sell Your Home or Condo, created by Graphics Manager Darcy Farrar).
• Website Banner ad, First Place: (Get Noticed — eyes looking over a counter, created by Rob Struble).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.