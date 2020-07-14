Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Associationhas announced the continued growth of the firm with the promotion of Certified Public Accountant Christopher McKay to partner.
McKay has been with Leone, McDonnell & Roberts since 2009 and is recognized within the firm as an expert in accounting and tax preparation services for closely held businesses and individuals with an emphasis on multi-state tax issues.
McKay also specializes in information technology and is heavily involved in the firm’s non-profit practice.
McKay graduated cum laude from the University of New Hampshire, where he earned a bachelor of science in business administration.
A native of Exeter, McKay currently lives in Wakefield with his wife and two children. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants.
He is also on the board of directors and serves as treasurer for both the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Granite Backcountry Alliance. Since 2019, he has served as president of the White Mountains Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association.
Outside the office, McKay participates in numerous outdoor, adventurous activities such as mountain biking, backcountry skiing, hiking, water skiing and running. The adventures are not limited to land and sea. A licensed private pilot, McKay is a member of the Skyhaven Flying Club in Rochester.
“We are excited to welcome Chris to the partner group. He has distinguished himself as a dedicated professional who has demonstrated a strong work ethic and exceptional leadership skills,” said Evan Stowell, managing partner of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts. “His clients know him as a trusted adviser and partner, and we appreciate the impact of his many contributions.”
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state. Their Conway office is located at 10 Duprey Road, North Conway. For more information, call (603) 356-6358.
