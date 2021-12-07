CONWAY — Thursday will be a busy night for the Conway Planning Board as it is set to review plans for a proposed car wash next to the Davis Park tennis courts in Conway as well as a bank-retail-restaurant complex at the former Friendly’s on Route 16 in North Conway.
The board will also review a 27-lot Phase 2 Saco River Run subdivision off Route 302 and Goshen Road in Center Conway.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Conway Town Hall in Conway Village.
The five-bay car wash would be built by Valley Springs Car Wash. As proposed, it would measure 3,923 square feet with exterior vacuum stations. Project engineer is HEB Engineers of North Conway. Access will be off Route 16.
Plans were submitted Nov. 16 and revised Nov. 30. They may be viewed at conwaynh.org by clicking on the planning board agenda.
The second item on the agenda is GREP WMH, LLC’s request to demolish the existing former Friendly’s restaurant and build a 5,450-square-foot restaurant, a 2,400-square-foot bank and a 5,148-square-foot retail building and create three commercial units at 1657 White Mountain Highway.
Project engineer for the development is Bohler Engineering of Boston and Southborough, Mass., and West Hartford, Conn.
The plans on file show a 5,450-square-foot, one-story restaurant with a brick and wood frame. It would be located at the front of the lot abutting Route 16 on the northern side of the property on the site of the existing former Friendly’s and would abut Settlers Streetside.
The proposed 5,148-square-foot retail building would be at the southern end of the property. GREP also owns the abutting Airport Square lot at the southern end of the property, home to Bootleggers, Five Guys Burgers and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Chris Needham, of Eastern Retail Properties of East Greenwich, R.I., told the Conway Daily Sun last June that his group of partners had purchased the Friendly's property in March for $1.9 million. They cleared the back, eastern side of the property abutting Settlers Green and began looking for tenants.
According to the plans,the new restaurant on the Friendly's site would be an Evviva Trattoria, described as “modern Italian food served in a comfortable and casual atmosphere.” Its website lists restaurants in Malden, Marlborough, Maynard, Westford and Wrentham, Mass.
On the eastern side of the property, plans show a proposed 2,400-square-foot bank abutting property owned by Settlers. The plans show it to be a Meredith Village Savings Bank. The architect would be Warren Street Architects of Concord.
The three-business complex would be accessed by a two-way entrance off Route 16. as well as by a two-way connection on the north side to Settlers Streetside’s parking lot.
The third item on Thursday's agenda is for Nelson-Bergman Group Inc. of Center Conway’s conceptual consultation to subdivide 280-plus acres for 27 lots on Old Goshen Road and Pemigewasset Drive in Center Conway as Phase 2 of its Saco River Run subdivision.
Engineer/surveyor is Sebago Technics of South Portland, Maine.
Item No. 4 on the agenda is by TD Bank for a conceptual consultation to redevelop the existing TD Bank site at 1249 Eastman Road in North Conway.
According to project engineers Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. of Portland, Maine, TD Bank is proposing to raze and rebuild the existing 2,305-square-foot TD Bank building and make improvements to the site for a new 2,873-square-foot TD Bank with a three-lane drive through and 31 parking spaces.
The applicant notes that they are proposing for the new building to be “reminiscent of a modern ski chalet lodge.”
Project designer Nicole Duquette notes her firm and client believe “our modern design is in keeping with some of the modern recent buildings across Route 16, such as the REI Co-Op and while being a bit bolder, fits in with the local vernacular of North Conway in general.”
It would replace the existing structure, a modular single-story unit equipped with two drive-through bays.
Finally, the board will also review its proposed zoning amendments regarding height limitations and to set a public hearing for proposed and petitioned zoning amendments for the town warrant for Jan. 27, 2022.
At the board’s Nov. 4 meeting, it discussed a zoning change to lower the maximum allowable height for new buildings projects north of North Conway Village to 40 feet.
Currently, the Conway Zoning Ordinance restricts structure height to 55 feet and building height to 45 feet.
The town sets different limits for “structures” and “buildings.”
While all buildings are considered structures, the definition in the town zoning ordinance includes specific building features such as carports, signs, chimney stacks and antennas. Structure height is the maximum height of all these things.
On a building with a peaked roof, structure height would be the height of the ridgeline, assuming no chimney or other structure stuck out above that. But “building height” would be based on the height of "the mean gable elevation of the building." That height often corresponds to the ceiling height of a building's top story.
For flat-roofed buildings, building height and structure height are often essentially the same. All of these measurements are taken from the lowest point of an existing or proposed grade for a new building project.
Board member Eliza Grant of Intervale suggested changing the height limits after doing research sparked by public comments during a review of Intervale's Viewpoint hotel proposal that is set to come back before the planning board Jan. 13, 2022.
Grant said the new 40-foot height restriction proposal would pertain to the village commercial districts in Conway, Center Conway and North Conway to retain a sense of scale in those areas.
The board at its Sept. 23 meeting sent project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers back to the drawing board, asking that he reduce the building height to 40 feet from the originally proposed 54.5 feet, a reduction he termed as a “problem.”
