CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas heard local retail and restaurant owners’ pandemic-impacted business concerns last week in an hour-plus session on the patio between the Christmas Loft and Tricks and Treats in North Conway.
Many local business leaders said their biggest concern is not knowing what the fall will bring, plus what impact the coronavirus pandemic might have on the ski season.
Restaurateurs participating in the Aug. 12 forum were Steve Johnson, owner of Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewery of North Conway; Terry O’Brien, co-owner/general manager of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub of Glen; Don Bilger, owners of Whitneys’ Village Inn and Shovel Handle Pub in Jackson; and Wally Campbell, executive director of the Valley Originals group of 25 independently owned local restaurants.
Members of the White Mountain Independents retail group included Laura Cummings, proprietor of White Birch Books of North Conway; Brian and Kathy Ahearn of Four Your Paws Only of North Conway; and hosts Stephen O’Farrell and Greg Vander Veer of the Christmas Loft and Tricks and Treats.
The meeting followed an earlier session at Hobbs Tavern in Ossipee attended by Hobbs’ owner Ash Fischbein; Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council; and Denise Roy-Palmer, executive director of the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation.
At the afternoon session, Pappas recounted the measures that are before Congress to offer another round of stimulus help. He said he was frustrated by the inability of leadership from both sides of the aisle to come to an agreement, with Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House $2 trillion apart on the size of the package.
O’Brien and Campbell both said the added stipend of $600-a-week unemployment provided by the CARES Act served as a disincentive to get employees back to work, saying many workers were essentially taking the summer off because they made more money not working.
Many business owners also expressed frustration with President Donald Trump’s executive order curtailing J-1 visa program foreign workers.
Pappas said he had spoken about that issue earlier in the day with Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox, Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski New Hampshire; and Eric Dziedzic, general manager of Story Land and Living Shores Aquarium in Glen.
Bilger said he was in a specialized situation as he is both a restaurateur and an innkeeper.
“The lodging since we reopened has actually been pretty good, but the restaurant has not been good at all,” he said. “My take on it is that people are coming to the valley and shopping, but I don’t think they are comfortable going to a restaurant, so I think the restaurant part of it is still an issue.”
Vander Veer said his Christmas item business usually orders its stock by May for the coming holiday season but now it is hard to determine how much of a supply to order.
Cummings spoke for many when she said it is imperative that the current administration do nothing to cut back the effectiveness of the U.S. Postal Service.
“If we have to go back to curbside and online services again, the post office has to work,” she said.
Cummings said big box stores such as Walmart were deemed essential businesses during Gov. Chris Sununu’s initial Stay at Home order, and she worried that if another came, small businesses such as hers would be disadvantaged.
“I think about what a North Conway would look like without its small independent stores and restaurants, and that would be a very sad place without that, so I hope you’ll keep aware of that equation,” said Cummings.
Campbell said many are upset that political decisions are being made in the months prior to the Nov. 3 election that could have potential impacts on businesses, such as the issue raised by Cummings concerning the postal service.
Vander Veer said if there was another round of PPPs, he felt tax credits or grants would be better than taking on more debt as a small independent business owner.
Pappas said he appreciated hearing business owners’ concerns.
He said he would continue to push for a relief package that would include funding for state, county and town governments.
From North Conway, Pappas joined representatives of the Appalachian Mountain Club for a hike up Black Cap, during which he discussed the importance of the Great American Outdoors Act on the state’s outdoor economy.
For more information, go to pappas.house.gov or call (603) 285-4300.
