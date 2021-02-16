CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is going to once again go virtual as it did for its annual meeting last spring — this time, it will be for its annual Business Expo.
Come Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20 and 21, according to the chamber's new assistant director, Michelle Cruz, the chamber will be presenting the expo virtually using the Zoom platform for attendees to log into to hear the array of speakers.
“This year’s theme will be ‘Celebrating Resiliency and Business Continuity,’ to applaud our local business community as they have maintained operations in the face of the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19,” said Cruz.
Speaker sessions will focus on:
• PPP and any support available for small businesses.
• Advisory programs available through Small Business Development Centers at UNH.
• How your business initiative can reach its potential.
• Working together to support the community.
Virtual networking sessions will be held, with Cruz noting that additional details and schedules will be announced in forthcoming weeks.
“It won’t replace being there in person, but we want to create an environment as best we can where people will be able to talk about the services they provide and showcase our sponsors," she said.
"If anyone wants to speak, they should contact me ahead of time, just as we do when we hold our Chamber After Hours events,” said Cruz.
Virtual participants will be eligible to win a variety of prizes, she said.
“We’re still putting all of that together. I encourage additional sponsors as well as presenters to contact me,” said Cruz.
Sponsors include Northway Bank, Chalmers Insurance and Eversource.
For more information, call Cruz at (603) 356-5701, Ext. 302, or email her at events@mtwasingtonvalley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.