CONWAY — The chamber has been regarded as the destination marketing organization for the Mount Washington Valley since 1912, when it operated an information booth next to what now houses Olympia Sports in North Conway Village.
One hundred and nine years have seen a lot of changes and growth, ending in a pandemic that has given all businesses and non-profits pause. This pause provided the chamber with an opportunity to reflect on its business models, management styles, missions, policies and belief systems.
The chamber board of directors and staff have made the following positive adjustments to their “Program of Work”:
• Moving to a new location at the entrance of North Conway Village, which reduces expenses.
• Reducing staff to two full-time and one part-time position.
• Promoting Michelle Cruz to assistant director.
• Developing a new website with Darkfin Studios (with a Sept. 1 unveiling).
• Contracting public relations, social media, photography and marketing requirements among local professional businesses, including Drive Brand Studio, Jones Creative, Pressed, Wiseguy Creative and Corey David Photography.
• Contracting with SeeSource, a national data firm providing visitor profile, spending and attribution information which has confirmed our decision to concentrate on the New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island markets.
• Developing a “Go the Extra Mile” campaign suggesting New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island visitors change their habit of visiting Vermont by trying New Hampshire via Interstate 93 Woodstock and Bethlehem exits.
• Contracting with Local IQ/Gannett Publications to target the markets determined above.
• Developing the “Don’t Take MWV for Granite” campaign to educate visitors and locals alike to PROTECT, RESPECT and PRESERVE our home.
• Creating a strategic plan for the future that addresses the “new normal” and how the chamber can best serve the community. Workforce recruitment, sustainability programs, outdoor recreation as a business and workforce recruitment tool, marketing services, etc., are all being discussed.
• Creating a “Learn from a Local, Live Like a Local” influencer program to share our diversity, why we value our home and recommend visitor support of our non-profits that are vital to the MWV experience.
• Negotiating with all but Wildcat and Attitash to reinstate the Valley Ski Sampler.
• Meeting in-person on Oct. 26 at the Wentworth-An Elegant Country Inn for our 119th annual meeting.
For information on supporting the chamber, go to mwvcc.org.
