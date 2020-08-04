CONWAY — Throughout August, the Mt. Washington Valley Eaters & Growers (MWVEG) will join over 70 partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eat Local Month — a monthlong celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and food producers.
“New Hampshire residents and visitors alike are showing unprecedented interest in local food, and this monthlong celebration offers a great opportunity to feature New Hampshire grown foods and farms,” said Gail McWilliam Jellie from the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food.
“Increased interest in local food benefits us all by positively affecting the health of the economy, communities, and environment,” she said.
As part of the N.H Eat Local Month, MWVEG asks that valley residents directly support local farmers by purchasing local produce, meats or dairy as often as possible.
NH Eats Local Month also coincides with National Farmers’ Market Week, honoring farmers markets all across America.
The celebration also includes a bingo game for prizes, a buy local campaign, the opportunity to Share Your Story with a wider audience, and events hosted by NH Eats Local Month partners.
NH Eats Local will also transition into a year-round effort. When Granite Staters purchase and eat local food, the benefits ripple throughout the community, helping food producers, fishermen, and small businesses to thrive.
“The current health concerns presented by COVID-19 have certainly been challenging,” said Samantha Cave from the NH Food Alliance. “But there is potential for positive growth and connectivity, too. New Hampshire food producers are still working hard to provide us with fresh, healthy food. We can show our support by buying local food and getting others excited to eat local!”
When asked how MWV residents can get involved, MWVEG board member Jesse Wright said: “There are so many great opportunities to buy local food in the Mount Washington Valley. Farmers Markets in Tamworth, Wolfeboro, Wakefield and Bridgton all offer fresh produce, meats, and more.
“Individual farm stands and retail outlets like the Local Grocer, Spice & Grain, and IME are sprinkled through the valley and ensure the availability of local foods every day of the week,” she said.
“Many of our region’s independent restaurants purchase directly from local farms in the summer months — just ask what’s local on the menu today.” You can directly access a list of local farms at mwveg.com to see where to shop.
Find more information at nheatlocal.org and on Facebook at nheatlocal. To become an NH Eat Local Month partner, contact Samantha Cave at samantha.cave@unh.edu. Promotion of this year’s NH Eat Local Month is in collaboration with the NH Food Alliance, the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, Seacoast Eat Local and the Monadnock Food Co-op.
