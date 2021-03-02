CONWAY — Despite limited ski area ticket sales and restrictions on restaurant seating due to the pandemic, Mount Washington Valley businesses still described the two February vacation weeks (President's Day vacation week, followed by New Hampshire vacation week) as busy with increased traffic, sales and bookings. The fact that regular snow falls kept local areas with great conditions for skiers and riders certainly didn't hurt.
Last year at this time, nervousness about the brand-new coronavirus was just beginning to flare. Yet the February vacation weeks were still strong.
Fast forward to 2021. Lodging members of the chamber weighed into the survey with mostly positive comments. In fact, Christopher Bellis, co-owner of the Cranmore Inn in North Conway, was featured in a story on WMUR-Channel 9 about what a strong vacation week the valley had.
“Bookings for the vacation weeks were up this year compared to last year (and every year before),” he told the chamber. “2020 was our busiest February to date and 2021 overshot that by 10 percent. Advance reservations suggested we would not be exceeding last year’s numbers, and then boom! guests started to reserve left and right.” he added.
Bellis suggested that with the vaccine rollout, more people are feeling they can safely travel.
Ellie Koeppel, owner and general manager of The Wentworth, An Elegant Country Inn in Jackson, said both weeks were very busy, with the second (New Hampshire) vacation week's bookings and sales much stronger than past years.
Carol Sullivan, director of sales and marketing at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort in North Conway, said President’s vacation week bookings were slightly up compared with last year.
Ed Butler, co-owner of the Notchland Inn in Harts Location, said: “Surprisingly, we did better for February vacation weeks this year than we did last year," and noted that a large majority of guests were from New Hampshire and New England.
The valley’s restaurants and bars have had to face difficult limitations on service, hours and staff availability throughout the pandemic. Yet, many have survived with out-of-the-box thinking.
Terry O’Brien, owner of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen, reported: “Both vacation weeks were strong (all things considered). The second week was bigger than I expected with numbers close to last year midweek."
She added: "Having lost the ability to have a real functioning bar with live bands is the thing that is really hurting our business, but we are muddling through.”
Ben Williams said that at his Barley & Salt Tap House & Kitchen located in Settlers Green, business was very busy during the two vacation week. However, with reduced seating, hourlong waits resulted.
Larry Flaherty, owner/operator of The Met Coffee House Cafe and Art Gallery at Settlers Green and also near Schouler Park in North Conway Village, shared that both locations saw increased sales and visitors from Southern New Hampshire. He observed traffic and crowds appeared to be heavier in North Conway Village than during previous February vacation weeks.
Mt Washington Valley’s ski resorts went into the vacation weeks with plenty of snow and terrain open; many with 100 percent of skiable terrain available.
In keeping with COVID protocols, the ski resorts have had to limit ticket sales, which has impacted all their operations. There were many days throughout the vacation weeks when the resorts sold out.
Thomas Prindle, director of marketing for King Pine Ski Area, Purity Spring Resort and Danforth Camping and RV Resort, noted: “Skier visits-wise, the vacation weeks were good, but we also set capacity limits and were selling out on occasion, almost daily with snowtubing, and not selling beyond that.
"Unfortunately, it’s our interior profit centers, like food and beverage, tavern, rentals and even ski school that have suffered because of COVID safety measures and requirements,” he said.
But the silver lining, Prindle said, was: “We have introduced and learned some things this season operationally that we’ll likely continue.”
Lisa McCoy, events and marketing director for Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch, said "Massachusetts Week” had a strong start with lots of tickets and lessons. Sales were pretty good, too, "although it was not our best vacation week on the skiing and snowshoeing side of things. Yet the SnowCoach and tubing were sold out every day."
She added: “The New Hampshire vacation week was really strong and presented more numbers total when all the days were added up. If it was bookable online, we sold it. Sales were super strong, and the weather was great,” she finished.
Retailers weighed in with positivity, too. Scott Ferrari, owner of Bavarian Chocolate Haus in North Conway, said they welcomed more first-timers, and visits and spending were up overall during the President’s Vacation Week.
While he was still reviewing sales for the New Hampshire Vacation week, he trusted that the same would hold true.
Susan Logan, marketing manager for the White Mountain Independents, a collection of local retailers, told the chamber that with one exception, all participating White Mountain Independent members reported that they were up, in some cases significantly, over last year’s Presidents’ vacation week.
And all reported that they were even or up over New Hampshire vacation week," Logan said. She went on to explain that Rob Nadler of Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale said that he was up 15 percent over last year for Presidents’ vacation week and 19 percent for N.H. vacation week.
Soyfire Candle’s sales were up over last year a whopping 40 percent for both weeks, according to owner Joann Daly.
“We attribute both fantastic weeks to good snow and the area being prepared to receive visitors and having plenty of things for people to do,” said Laura Cummings of White Birch Books.
“There were a couple bad weather days mixed in, so people had to find some other activities, and shopping certainly fit the bill.”
Logan noted that several White Mountain Independent retailers, including Lisa Spadaccini's It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique, mentioned a preponderance of New Englanders in the visitor mix.
“But,” she added, “We miss the Canadians and the visitors from ‘across the pond!”.
“Several of the White Mountain Independent members commented on the fact that their visitors were courteous and complimentary,” according to Susan Logan, Marketing Manager for the Independents. “Overall, it sounds like we had two really good vacation weeks.”
