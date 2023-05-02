Brendan Battenfelder and Deb Anderson from Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty. They sat down with Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue on April 26 to talk about all things local real estate. (ROB STRUBLE SCREENSHOT)
CONWAY — Despite rising interest rates, demand continues to outpace supply for homes in the Mount Washington Valley.
So says Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty's Brendan Battenfelder, vice president of sales, and Debbie Anderson, marketing director, who sat down with Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue on April 26 to talk about all things local real estate. The video of the interview is available at conwaydailysun.com.
"Locally, in the Mount Washington Valley, we have not seen a softening of demand," Battenfelder. "We certainly have adjusted to the interest rates. But our demand continues to be significant. We're seeing a lot of attention per almost every listing that's coming on the market."
Thanks to the Fed's interest rate hikes, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage recently went from 3.2 to 6.2 percent. But people who need to move for various life reasons haven't been put off.
He said properties are going under contract faster this year than in 2022. He said places like Birch Hill, Bartlett and Jackson are still "hot."
"People are still bidding over asking price," Battenfelder said.
Anderson added during the COVID-19 pandemic many people transitioned to working from home. Now, people realize they can work remotely from the Mount Washington Valley
"People are seeing that, 'Hey, we can live where we play,'" said Anderson.
Battenfelder estimated between 60-70 percent of sales are to second homeowners. Many prospective buyers come from New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut and certainly Boston.
Asked how STRs should be managed, Anderson, who runs an STR in Bartlett, says she only rents on weekends and keeps in communication with the neighbors.
"Myself, I don't want to be restricted by local government on what I want to do with property that was purchased through my hard-earned money," said Anderson. "I think a lot of people feel that way as well."
Battenfelder said owners need to market their properties responsibly.
"We would encourage homeowners to if they're going to short-term rent, that they have a safe, functional home, if you're advertising 14 beds on a two-bedroom, septic system that's just not going to work," he said.
Guerringue concluded the interview by asking his guests what they think the town will look like in 25 years.
"We were like a ski town ... come here and ski and drink at Horsefeathers," right? said Guerringue. "And then we became a family resort."
Battenfelder said he believes North Conway will continue to evolve into a high-end destination.
"We've got investors regionally that are doing that. ... If you build it, they will come, and we've seen that with developers regionally," said Battenfelder. "I do think that a lot of families maybe want a little bit more of a rural life. We've seen some families that came north from the pandemic and did not go back to the urban lifestyle."
Anderson, who lives in Madison, agreed the valley is heading in a family-friendly destination.
"People are appreciating nature and what we offer here," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.