Brendan and Deb

Brendan Battenfelder and Deb Anderson from Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty. They sat down with Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue on April 26 to talk about all things local real estate. (ROB STRUBLE SCREENSHOT)

CONWAY — Despite rising interest rates, demand continues to outpace supply for homes in the Mount Washington Valley.

So says Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty's Brendan Battenfelder, vice president of sales, and Debbie Anderson, marketing director, who sat down with Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue on April 26 to talk about all things local real estate. The video of the interview is available at conwaydailysun.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.