It is with great pleasure that the Mount Washington Valley ski areas and Nordic centers welcome back Attitash and Wildcat’s participation in the Valley Sampler Pass for the coming 2022-23 winter season.
The ski resorts have not participated in the long-running program for several years.
The Valley Sampler Pass was created by local alpine and Nordic ski areas in partnership with the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce to accomplish several goals. Firstly, the pass helps to encourage skiing among Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce members' full-time employees, both to provide an incentive to enjoy all the alpine and Nordic areas in the valley and to ensure their familiarity of the area's skiing facilities in order to make recommendations to visitors and locals alike. Secondly, it provides a means by which ski areas pay their chamber membership dues, while also matching grant funds to promote the winter season. Another goal for the pass is to enhance the continuation and understanding of the area's outdoor recreation culture.
The pass has been offered by the MWVCC for over 30 years.
It is a partnership that has produced more than $2 million in marketing funds to promote the Mt. Washington Valley as a winter destination. These funds promote the destination, which in turn benefits all businesses in the valley — NOT just the ski areas and Nordic centers.
Along with the winter attractions' participation in the Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Ski Program and the Valley Originals model of raising funds for community needs, the Valley Sampler Pass is a perfect example of the business community giving back to the community.
The pass offers the holder five lift tickets or Nordic passes to seven downhill ski resorts and six nordic centers to be used midweek and Sundays (some restrictions apply).
The pass provides flexibility at a very reasonable cost of $349. Make a family day of it, invite a colleague for an outdoor outing while taking care of business or save them all for yourself. The pass will be available for sale on Oct. 1.
Brandon Swartz and JD Crichton, general managers at Attitash and Wildcat, respectively, have made the decision for their resorts to rejoin the program.
Swartz and Crichton are committed to operating their ski areas in cooperation with their local communities and the state of New Hampshire, recognizing the role place plays in their spirit and identity as destinations for outdoor recreation.
Like many other businesses worldwide, these ski areas and their leaders have also been navigating the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — including staffing challenges, supply chain issues and regulatory changes.
Despite these obstacles, Swartz and Crichton remain committed to constant re-evaluation and improvement of their operations.
The team at Attitash will spend the summer replacing the Double Double chairlift with a brand new, four-passenger lift, as well as performing vital work on other lifts and infrastructure across the resort. At Wildcat, summer projects range from lift and snowmaking maintenance to important improvements to the mountain work road and the water and facility systems.
Wildcat opened for scenic lift rides on June 25, while Attitash has suspended summer operations to accommodate the numerous ongoing maintenance and improvement projects.
“Closing Attitash for the 2022 summer season was a necessary step to prepare Attitash for the next winter season,” said Swartz, adding that another very significant project, the replacement of the Summit Triple, has also been announced for next summer.
“We are always looking for ways to get better — and our return to the Valley Sampler Pass is a great example of that,” he said.
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank Cranmore Mountain Resort, Bretton Woods Ski Area, Black Mountain, King Pine, Shawnee Peak, Jackson Nordic Center, MWV Trails Association, Great Glen Trails, Bear Notch Ski Touring Center, Bretton Woods Nordic Center and Purity Spring Resort Snowshoe and Nordic Center for continuing this pass without interruption.
Next time you find yourself at one of these valley businesses take the time to thank them for their gift to the community.
Jaimie Crawford is public relations manager for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.