Students from the Mount Washington Valley Career & Technical Center's Culinary Program are seen at the Taste of New Hampshire at Eagle Mountain House in Jackson on May 19. From left: Emily Slocumb, 18; Aubrie Comer, 16; Eliah Feil, 16; and culinary program director Bryant Alden. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
Chef Steve Learnedof the White Mountains Chapter of the American Culinary Federation presents a check for $1,000 for a culinary scholarship to Olivia Woods of Concord High at the 42nd "Taste of New Hampshire," held May 19 at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
The Taste of N.H. was hed May 19 in the events tent at Eagle Mountain House in Jackson. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
JACKSON — The White Mountain Chapter of the American Culinary Federation presented its 42nd "Taste of New Hampshire" culinary gala May 19 at the Eagle Mountain House, featuring culinary delights created by participating chefs and culinary students. Musical entertainment was provided by the Kennett High Jazz Band.
Fare included chowder, butternut squash ravioli, Beef Wellington, pizzas, rice and monkfish Newburg; maple vinaigrette salads, pulled pork sliders and egg rolls, cupcakes and gluten free chicken strawberry
