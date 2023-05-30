JACKSON — The White Mountain Chapter of the American Culinary Federation presented its 42nd "Taste of New Hampshire" culinary gala May 19 at the Eagle Mountain House, featuring culinary delights created by participating chefs and culinary students. Musical entertainment was provided by the Kennett High Jazz Band.

Fare included chowder, butternut squash ravioli, Beef Wellington, pizzas, rice and monkfish Newburg; maple vinaigrette salads, pulled pork sliders and egg rolls, cupcakes and gluten free chicken strawberry

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.