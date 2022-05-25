JACKSON — Thousands of rubber ducks, great prizes, a parade, children’s rides, vendors, a silent auction, food and music account for the popularity of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival, which returns to Jackson Village for a 32nd year during Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29.
Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the chamber, says tickets are on sale to purchase a rubber duck from the chamber and member establishments. Regular tickets are $6 each, or four for $20, with a first prize of $1,000 cash. Purchasers need not be present to win.
Olympic ducks are $20 each with a limited number of 130 sold and the first prize being 50 percent of all tickets sold.
Big ducks are $100 each with a limit of 25 sold and a first prize of $1,000 cash.
The annual rubber duck race starts at 1:45 p.m., but events are ongoing in Jackson’s Memorial Park from 8 a.m.
The festival features traveling train rides, kids activities; local artisans’ wares; a silent auction and live entertainment by Al “the Rev” Shafner followed by Dennis & Davey.
The Kennett High Key Club will again oversee games, do face painting and more.
Among the items in the silent auction are local dining gift certificates; baskets filled with locally-made products, jewelry and a Red Sox treat.
Food will include barbecue, kettle corn, fair foods, lobster sandwiches and ice cream.
Children may have their photos taken with Wildquack, the Jackson Area Chamber’s Duck.
The best place to view the ducks once they are set loose is from the Jackson Bridge or from the southern side of the Wildcat River, along the walking path along the riverbank. Volunteer stewards keep the rubber duckies moving along when they get stuck among the branches and rocks.
“It’s a great family day in the park, and while you’re in Jackson, be sure to visit local businesses to shop and dine as well,” said Flammia, who thanked all local sponsors for their support of the event as well as volunteers.
She noted a new prize category is the “Find Kathleen” contest — be one of the first five people to find Flammia, and you’ll be awarded a special prize.
She requests attendees to share their photos with the Jackson chamber for use on the organization’s Facebook page (JacksonAreaCofC).
She said normally, tickets for the chamber’s popular Jingle Bell Chocolate Tour do not go on sale until Nov. 15 but they are to be available on May 29 for $32 per person. The event normally sells out each year so be sure to inquire about the day’s special offer.
Also new this year is a “Best Dressed Duck” prize package worth $100 for being the best-dressed duck in the parade. Preregister by emailing Flammia at info@jacksonnh.com. Participants can also register at info booths in the park the day of the event. Parade participants should gather at Flossie’s General Store on Route 16-A at 1:15 p.m. for the 1:30 p.m. parade start.
For more information, call (603) 383-9356 or go to jacksonnh.com/events.
