GORHAM — In Gorham High softball news, Bryanna Poirier was named to the Granite State North Conference Team and made All-State, First-Team for Division IV.
Teammate Emma Bernier was named to Honorable Mention in All-State.
The Huskies saw their softball playoff journey come to an end last Wednesday against visiting Woodsville. The Engineers proved why they are considered one of the top teams in Division IV by rolling to a 23-0 semifinal victory in Gorham.
Gorham Coach Chris Partenope had little to say about the game, other than, "We were overpowered by a team that had one loss all season, they played well.”
She added: “Defensively we had only two errors but Woodsville consistently hit the ball where we weren't. We just couldn't muster any offense other than Sarah Godin, who was 2- 3. We did have some runners on a number of times but just couldn't capitalize."
Gotham ends its season with a 7-8 record.
Woodville (17-1) and Newmarket (9-2) met for the Division IV championship at Memorial Field in Concord on Saturday. Woodsville won the title.
On Saturday, the Post 36 Legion baseball team beat Kedne 6-3. The Post was trailing 3-0 but scored a run in the sixth inning, two in seventh and then three in the ninth to win.
Kolin Melanson, Carter Poulin, Henry Shaw all had multiple hits with Colton Dowse and Jake Mercier adding two big hits.
Henry Shaw pitched 4 2/3 innings with eight strike outs, while allowing two hits and an unearned run.
Landyn Croteau pitched four innings of shutout ball to secure the win.
This is a tough gritty team with players that compliment each other nicely.
On Sunday, Coach Duane Johnson's team came out strong beating top ranked Nashua 7-4.
Sam Seavey, who attends Kennett High, pitched a complete game with Henry Shaw and Kolin Melanson leading the way with multiple hits. Kolton Dowse and Carter Poulin also had big hits.
"In the second game," Johnson said, "we played a bunch of guys that didn't get in much and we were flat and lost 12-2. Liam Shaw pitched three solid innings but we didn't give him much defense help. Brody Labounty came in to clean up."
He added: "What I saw this weekend was amazing. These are some great baseball players and we beat two teams with a lot of Division I players, Also, we had a great turnout — I'm very happy."
In addition, Cal Ripken 12u ALL STARS won the Plymouth tournament, going 4-1 to win it all, and the local Babe Ruth guys also made it to the finals but lost to Plymouth.
