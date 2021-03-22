To The Editor:
For the past four years, I have read letters to the editor in the Berlin Sun in which our former president was repeatedly — almost exclusively — referred to as “Trump.” I believe that former Republican Majority Leader, and still, Sen. Mitch McConnell has also been referred to as “McConnell," and that is the way the Sun printed it. But, all of a sudden, my letters are being edited.
Since Biden took office, when I refer to our current president as “Biden,” or to our congressional representatives as “Shaheen” or “Hassan” or “Kuster” or “Pappas,” the Sun edits my letter to insert “president” or “senator” etc, to their names. Apparently, the Sun hierarchy feels that these people deserve some level respect that they refused to give to others of equal stature, for at least the past four years. The Sun still allows our former President to be referred to as Trump,” unedited.
Above that, when the Sun edits my reference to Biden to read “President Biden,” I feel that it is an intentional effort to dupe Sun readers into thinking these people deserve a level of respect that the Sun refused to give to others who I feel deserve it.
The change also implies that I have a level of respect for these people that I do not have, any more than the level of respect that the Sun hierarchy has demonstrated that they have for those with political opinions that do not agree with the Sun’s political agenda. I see no need for such frivolous editing now that the political shoe is on the other foot.
Please stop.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
