He chastises Lizzy and me (mostly me,) for not playing nice, then he hops right into the playpen and uses the very same kind of rhetoric he insinuated was immature at best. What’s up with that?
He uses the typical socialist/liberal Democrat approach of using innuendo to make accusations that he is unwilling to try to prove because attempting to do so might expose his own personal biases.
For example, he accuses me of having “pompous assertions,” without saying what those assertions are. What are they, Billy? Are they pompous assertions, or are they opinions with which you don’t agree, and, therefore, opinions that you think I should not be allowed to have? Quote me!
He also says that I have been asking for “it” for a long time. Don’t be shy, Billy. Specifically, what is “it,” and what have I said or done to “ask for it?” Quote me, Billy, so people can see what you think pompous assertions are. Do the same for the “it” I supposedly asked for.
To those of you who have expressed to me your concern over recent mean spirited, infantile, personal attacks against me from Ellison and Ruediger, thank you. But there is no need for concern. I like it when people attack me personally. It does two things:
For one, it proves that, because my positions are solid — and theirs so weak, that they have no recourse but to resort to attempting to “shoot the messenger.” Secondly, their personal attacks say more about them than about me.
