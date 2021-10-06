To the editor:
Wingzilla? Where to begin unpacking this monstrous affair that causes suffering and death to sentient baby birds, forty days young at slaughter. See reality here animaloutlook.org/investigations/amick-farms/ If you can stomach their bodies, stomach their suffering. And you do. It translates to disease.
To state this event of mindless gluttony, gorging on the wings of hundreds, perhaps thousands of innocent young birds who have the bravery of Eagles and the personalities of inquisitive puppies, happened after the pandemic is dead wrong. People/children are still being infected and dying from another ZOONOTIC (coming from the animal’s to humans) disease.
HN viruses are specifically from this industry, (See Bird Flu, A Virus of Our Own Hatching. Dr. Michael Greger), an industry of criminal treatment to billions of birds confined in hell, treated like units of production, and slaughtered while fully conscious. Here are some realities inside this appalling industry that returns to us, diseases, ecological damage, water and air pollution chickenindustry.com/state-of-the-industry/
Dr. Karen Davis founded United Poultry Concerns, an advocacy organization dedicated to respecting and compassion for birds of all species, knows as do millions of us, these birds are lovable, sweet, smart, inquisitive, always calculating their environments, follow lovingly those who care for them, and in their suffering are NO different than humans, upc-online.org/. Her myth-busting book about these brave birds, victims of egregious violence is here; upc-online.org/bookreviews/190730_for_the_birds_can_only_be_described_with_superlatives.html
My hen and rooster follow me around, come running when I pull in the drive, know their names, jump into the laps of friends, and bring joy and service to everyone who meets them. Eating their wings or any part of THEIR bodies and the violence they endure for momentary self-satisfaction? Too many non-violent and healthier foods are available. Maybe have puppy leg eating contests or a dog meat festival like China does annually at Yulin Dog meat festival. NO DIFFERENCE.
What a different world this would be if humans left animals alone, nurtured children's natural kinship with animals over gutting it to assimilate them into a deformed society with moral, religious, political and legal schizophrenia regarding our treatment of animals.
Wingzilla! Must be the name of human monsters who still eat animals. To the birds, it is an eternal Treblinka!
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
