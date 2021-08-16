To the editor:
The Gospel of Matthew records Jesus' answer: "Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself" (22:37-39).
As a subtle suggestion to those among our community who choose to draft and enlist other residents to turn against our neighbors via petitions, please refrain. It is a good practice to never sign a petition against, but in support of an initiative. The negativity being generated in order to bully and weaponize our zoning ordinances, as a tool to exact revenge upon our neighbors is a soulless endeavor. It saddens me that a faction would uplift property owners who choose to wallow in a pit of filth, over property owners who take exemplary care of their residences. We support an absence of a septic system for one, but stone to death an outdoor wood boiler that the petitioners helped to install? It makes no sense. A homeowner is now required to uninstall a wood boiler that the State of N.H. stated in writing that it was the very best installation they had ever seen. Additionally, this homeowner is required, by the town, to physically move a woodshed based on blurry variances and a complete lack of record keeping by the former clerk. The irony is the wood shed sits behind a row of mature pine trees. The trees are not to be removed, but the structure behind them. Logic is remiss. However, we can support a neighbor with a visible eyesore across the street, but not appreciate a neighbor who has put $100k of improvements into their property next door?
For all of the piety among our friends, we are surrounded by foes. We have an embarrassment of riches living in the North Country, let’s not shortchange ourselves with the misappropriation of poor civic responsibility in Dummer and the downright mean spirited among us. Love thy neighbor is apparently a tall order, but can be achieved by not embracing the petulant. #smallactsofkindness?
Don’t just preach it, live it.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
